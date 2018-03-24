*
Girls track scoreboard: Saturday, March 24 results
Illinois Top Times indoor invitational
Class 3A
3200 relay: 1. Glenbard East 9:33.18, 2. Schaumburg 9:34.24, 3. Prospect 9:40.82; 3200: 1. Manetsch (Libertyville) 10:48.40, 2. Morris (Naperville N) 10:52.21, 3. Christiansen (Oswego) 10:57.70; 60 hurdles: 1. McCall (Homewood-Flo) 8.77, 2. Walters (Bolingbrook) 8.85, 3. Stepney (Belleville W) 8.89; 60: 1. Wilson (Danville) 7.56, 2. Carr (Buffalo Grove) 7.59, 3. Vance (Crete-Monee) 7.63; 800: 1. Marasco (Schaumburg) 2:11.44, 2. Michelin (Evanston) 2:11.67, 3. Kriss (Highland Park) 2:11.83; 800 relay: 1. Homewood-Flossmoor 1:42.18, 2. Kenwood 1:43.27, 3. Proviso West 1:44.51; 400: 1. Miles (West Aurora) 55.65, 2. Denton (Homewood-Flo) 56.83, 3. Robinson (Neuqua Valley) 57.24; 1600: 1. Michelin (Evanston) 4:54.30, 2. Ricci (Naperville N) 4:58.75, 3. Pena (Neuqua Valley) 4:59.84; 200: 1. Miles (West Aurora) 24.82, 2. Wilson (Danville) 24.93, 3. Erewele (Springfield) 25.45; 1600 relay: 1. Homewood-Flossmoor 4:01.67, 2. Proviso West 4:01.82, 3. DeKalb 4:04.09; Long jump: 1. Morris (Bloom Twp.) 19-04.75, 2. Stepney (Belleville W) 18-08.50, 3. Wilson (Danville) 18-07.00; High jump: 1. Oleksak (Palatine) 5-05.00, 2. Myrick (Homewood-Flo) 5-03.00, 3. Pauly (McHenry) 5-03.00; Triple jump: 1. Olojo (Lane Tech) 38-06.50, 2. Kennedy (Lake Park) 38-03.75, 3. Oteng-Bediako (Belvidere No) 38-03.50; Shot put: 1. Mitchell (Thornwood) 44-09.75, 2. Weltha (Bloomington) 43-11.75, 3. Fallon (Maine West) 40-07.50; Pole vault: 1. Misukonis (Bloomington) 11-03.00, 2. Kuipers (Kaneland) 10-09.00, 3. Ferguson (Belvidere No) 10-09.00.
Class 2A
3200 relay: 1. Dunlap 9:41.63, 2. Eureka 9:49.36, 3. Carmel 9:55.67; 3200: 1. Schwartz (Waterloo) 11:03.46, 2. Petersen (Dunlap) 11:15.21, 3. O'Brien (Fenwick) 11:26.24; 60 hurdles: 1. Carothers (Brooks) 8.56, 2. Ness (Monticello) 9.03, 3. Georgieff (Dunlap) 9.29; 60: 1. Pauli (Dunlap) 7.66, 2. Carothers (Brooks) 7.72, 3. Bolden (SE Springfield) 7.73; 800: 1. Hickey (LaSalle-Peru) 2:16.50, 2. Delahanty (Rosary) 2:17.65, 3. Fiene (Illiana Chri) 2:18.04; 800 relay: 1. Dunlap 1:46.72, 2. Urbana 1:47.11, 3. SE Springfield 1:47.12; 400: 1. Campbell (Rich Central) 58.01, 2. Franklin (Mahomet-Seym) 58.51, 3. Boastick (Urbana) 59.52; 1600: 1. Petersen (Dunlap) 5:11.35, 2. Verville (Dunlap) 5:11.64, 3. Schwartz (Waterloo) 5:12.67; 200: 1. Harris (Mt. Vernon) 25.65, 2. Lieb (Monticello) 25.993, 3. Pauli (Dunlap) 26.00; 1600 relay: 1. Dunlap 4:07.21, 2. Lindblom 4:08.59, 3. Rosary 4:08.69; Long jump: 1. Furbeck (Geneseo) 19-08.50, 2. Carothers (Brooks) 19-06.50, 3. Bolden (SE Springfield) 19-04.75; High jump: 1. Taylor (Urbana) 5-09.00, 2. Flight (Charleston) 5-04.00, 3. Howard (Urbana) 5-04.00, 4. Tucker (Metamora) 5-04.00; Triple jump: 1. Bolden (SE Springfield) 40-05.25, 2. Osborne (Rich South) 37-00.00, 3. Kisting (Boylan) 36-11.25; Shotput: 1. Maines (Centralia) 40-03.50, 2. Schwarz (Dixon) 39-06.25, 3. Ulrich (East Alton) 37-11.50; Pole vault: 1. Welter (Monticello) 12-06.00, 2. Held (Mt. Zion) 12-00.00, 3. Spencer (Providence) 12-00.00, 4. Jacobs (Freeburg) 12-00.00.
Fast Times Invitational
at Lews University
Team results
Evanston 93; Lincoln Way East 77; Morgan Park 75; Whitney Young 54.5; Benet 40; Loyola Academy 39.5; Thornton 34; Glenbrook South 27; South Shore International Prep 26; Fenwick 25; Lemont 24; Thornwood 16; Thornridge 10; Lindblom 10; Chicago Hope Academy 9; Steinmetz 2; Marshall 1.
Individual results
Local area finishers: 400: 2. Nolan (Ben) 1:02.28; 4x400 relay: 2. Benet (Tully, Nolan, Spahn, McDonnell) 4:17.37