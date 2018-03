Girls soccer: Huntley, Palatine play to draw

Savanna Zoellner scored off an assist from Taylor Kaufman as Huntley's girls soccer team played Palatine to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Jenna Franklin (2 saves) and Ashley Lovins (2 saves) manned the net for the Red Raiders (0-1-1).