Boys lacrosse: Naperville North offense has big day

With 4:23 left in the second quarter of the Naperville North boys lacrosse team's Saturday afternoon tilt with Oak Park-River Forest, Huskies senior attackman Scott Allgood was absolutely leveled by a defender.

His response? A goal 20 seconds later past drawn-out OPRF goalie Evan Friedman. And then another at 3:20 with an assist from freshman midfielder Collin Kaiser. Those were two of six Allgood netted this day.

That's a right. A double hat trick, which was the main catalyst in a top-flight offensive performance by Naperville North. The Huskies notched a 15-3 nonconference victory that improved the team's record to 2-1.

"Big hits are going to happen -- that's just part of the game," Allgood said. "When they hit me illegally like that, the best payback is to put the ball in the net. Get up and clap a little bit."

Allgood, an Illinois Wesleyan recruit, was already having a banner day when the hit occurred. He started his scoring binge with a tally at 6:23 of the first quarter, taking a pass on the right side from senior midfielder Noah Pabarja and depositing it into the net.

He was just getting going. He took a pass about 30 yards out with 10:09 left in the second quarter and blasted it past a drawn-out Friedman that gave Naperville North a 6-1 lead.

A few minutes later came the hard hit. But instead of getting mad, Allgood got even. Come to think of it, he actually got ahead.

"Scotty's a tough individual," Naperville North coach Kevin Benages said. "He's a fun kid to watch. He's super dynamic. He's full of grit and fire. He's a great kid to fire up the team, and you can count on him when things are up or down. You're going to get 110 percent from him."

Allgood notwithstanding, Naperville North's offense was a juggernaut Saturday. Junior midfielder Grant Pass, sophomore midfielder Matthew Maschmeier and freshman attackman Jacob Lubrant each scored a pair, while four other players scored, including senior attackman Sean Sullivan.

"We were practicing getting a lot of shots off, getting more on the cage per game," Sullivan said, "so we wanted to keep the ball hot and move it around and get the right shots from everyone. We were trying to fire off as many as we could."

That was for certain. Naperville North outshot Oak Park 42-13 and conservatively held the ball 75 percent of the game. Then add the fact that it was nearly perfect on faceoffs, and that added up to a miserable day for Oak Park, which also had to contend with frigid winds.

To be fair Oak Park was missing roughly a quarter of its team due to spring break activities, but that was another big difference: Naperville North had its entire roster intact.

"We had everybody here," Benages said. "It's a culture thing. We want you to be part of the program and be there for your teammates, so they buy into that."