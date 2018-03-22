Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 3/22/2018 8:47 PM

Olczyk says he's cancer-free

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
John Dietz
 
 

Eddie Olczyk announced that he is cancer-free during the first intermission of the Blackhawks' game against Vancouver at the United Center on Thursday.

"We beat this and I'm so thankful for all the support and prayers," Olczyk told broadcast partner Pat Foley. "They worked."

Olczyk found out he had colon cancer on Aug. 4, 2017, and underwent chemo treatments for six months. He said that he received the call on March 14 that his scans came back clean.

"I'm 10 days on with the rest of my life," Olczyk said.

Said Foley: "That's the best news anyone's heard in quite some time."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account