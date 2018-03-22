Olczyk says he's cancer-free

hello

Eddie Olczyk announced that he is cancer-free during the first intermission of the Blackhawks' game against Vancouver at the United Center on Thursday.

"We beat this and I'm so thankful for all the support and prayers," Olczyk told broadcast partner Pat Foley. "They worked."

Olczyk found out he had colon cancer on Aug. 4, 2017, and underwent chemo treatments for six months. He said that he received the call on March 14 that his scans came back clean.

"I'm 10 days on with the rest of my life," Olczyk said.

Said Foley: "That's the best news anyone's heard in quite some time."