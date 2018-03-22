Girls soccer: Lake Zurich shuts out McHenry

Kristin Brousseau scored twice to help Lake Zurich's girls soccer team past McHenry 5-0 in a nonconference matchup Thursday.

Abby Willock, Haley Brousseau and Maddy Piggott also found the back on the net for the Bears in the first victory over the season.

Samantha Hartman had 2 assists and Rachel Krueger had 1 for Lake Zurich (1-0-2), and keepers Claire Jones (3 saves) and Alaina Wol (2 saves) shared in the shutout.

Grayslake Central 4, Waukegan 0: The visiting Rams produced 3 goals in the second to pull away in nonconference play.

Madeline Mussay scored 3 goals, Maura Fitzgerald had 1 and Taylor Ford stopped 3 shots to earn a shutout for coach Dan DePaz, who said he liked the cooperative play his group showed.

"We trusted each other and played simple soccer," DePaz said.

Libertyville 2, Hersey 1: Morgan Verbeten scored twice and Jada Higgins and Alex Houser had assists to lift the visiting Wildcats to a nonconference win.

Mundelein 4, Grant 0: Grant goalie Lexi Werve finished with 25 saves but the Mustangs pulled away with 3 second-half goals in nonconference action.

Round Lake 5, Johnsburg 2: Dana Devera had 2 goals and 2 assists for Round Lake.

Goalie Giselle Raygoza had 5 saves.