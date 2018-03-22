Breaking News Bar
 
Boys lacrosse: Grayslake North edges out Glenbrook South

  • Vernon Hills attacker Spencer Fortman shoots past Grayslake Central players Cole Polek, left, and Jon Poprawski for a goal Thursday in Grayslake.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Vernon Hills attacker Joey Levitan takes the ball around the goal as he is guarded by Grayslake Central's Jon Poprawski on Thursday in Grayslake.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Grayslake Central's Zach Wichlin (5) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against visiting Vernon Hills on Thursday.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Graylake Central's Cam Mussey is sent to the turf by Vernon Hills' Brandon Espinosa, left, Jimmy McDonald on Thursday in Grayslake.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Grayslake North's boys lacrosse team improved to 2-1 with a hard-fought 6-5 win over Glenbrook South on Thursday.

The Knights were led on defense by Zach Carter with 13 groundballs and stellar play all night. Ryan Sheehan was a stopper in goal with 11 saves for Grayslake North.

The offense was paced by Nicholas Fish with 3 goals; also scoring goals for the Knights were Zach Carter and Kyle Bosshart.

Grayslake North senior Kyle Peterson scored the game-winner with under two minutes left with an assist from Michael Trabulsy.

Matt Carr and Tayo Oladunmoye also had assists.

Next up for Grayslake North is Barrington, at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Grayslake.

