Boys lacrosse: Grayslake North edges out Glenbrook South

Grayslake North's boys lacrosse team improved to 2-1 with a hard-fought 6-5 win over Glenbrook South on Thursday.
The Knights were led on defense by Zach Carter with 13 groundballs and stellar play all night. Ryan Sheehan was a stopper in goal with 11 saves for Grayslake North.
The offense was paced by Nicholas Fish with 3 goals; also scoring goals for the Knights were Zach Carter and Kyle Bosshart.
Grayslake North senior Kyle Peterson scored the game-winner with under two minutes left with an assist from Michael Trabulsy.
Matt Carr and Tayo Oladunmoye also had assists.
Next up for Grayslake North is Barrington, at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Grayslake.