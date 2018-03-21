Softball: Barnes, Burlington Central shut out West Chicago

Julia Barnes allowed 3 hits with 5 strikeouts and a walk Wednesday as Burlington Central won its softball season opener 10-0 over West Chicago in nonconference play.

Danielle Yurgil led the BC offense with 3 triples and 4 RBI. Also contributing at the plate for the Rockets were Lindsey Jamrozek (2 hits), Abby Sanders (HR, 3 RBI) and Kate Snow (2B, 2 RBI).

CL South 20, Rockford Boylan 5: Emily Sulikowski had 3 hits with a double, triple, home run and 4 RBI while Alyssa Niketopoulos added a home run and 3 RBI for Crystal Lake South (2-0) in nonconference play. Also adding to the Gators' 19-hit attack were Maddie Bush (2B, RBI), Carly Chovanec (2 hits, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI), Christina Toniolo (2 hits, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Baylee Kassel (2 hits, 2B), Brooke Kuffel (2 hits, 2B, 2 RBI), Kyra Swartz (2 hits, RBI) and Hannah Corcoran (2 hits, 2B, 2 RBI). Kuffel was the winning pitcher allowing 2 hits in 4 innings.

Joliet Catholic 9, ACC 0: Dani Brown had a double for Aurora Central (2-1) in this nonconference loss.