Jackson: Get in the swing of spring with Chicago Fishing Show this weekend

It's spring and my fishing gear beckons to me every moment I see the rods and reels in the basement.

It also means the return of the big outdoor fishing show as the Chicago Fishing Show struts its stuff at Arlington International Racecourse, just in time to stave off a very hungry angling populace.

The show is this week, Thursday through Sunday, and show boss Rick Rosalina is walking around like a proud peacock because he has put together a lineup of angling superstars as well as having Lake Illinois, the largest indoor pool smack in the middle of the show action.

Seminars including techniques from A to Z kick off the show schedule Thursday afternoon. Check the schedule at chicagosportsshow.com/seminar-schedule.html.

It's not just the seminars that will draw show-goers to the facility because there is mammoth 40,000-square-foot boat pavilion/tent with enough boats and motors to make everyone happy.

The show has what no other sports show provides: over 7,500 free parking spots plus discounted online tickets with a free subscription to Outdoor Life or Field & Stream magazine.

The new venue will also host a semi-permanent free span building to showcase Lake County Watersports, Fox Lake Harbor, Loves Park Motorsports, Calumet Marine, Bedford Sales, C. Haling & Sons Marine, Skipper Buds and Vacationland RV. The Boat, RV & Powersports will be the largest display of its kind for an outdoor sports show here.

Another important note that had been kept under wraps is the induction ceremony into the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame. Local personality and custom rod builder Jim Grandt becomes an inductee, as will the late Jim Thomas, and Lake Michigan specialist and conservationist Mike Schoonveld. The Hall of Fame exhibit with pictures of inductees will be in the Grandt Rods booth, which will also feature a 35th Anniversary Edition rod to celebrate Jim Grandt's HOF induction.

Another Sunday note:

Expert Musky Panel, noon Sunday, will feature National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Famers Bob Mehsikomer and Spence Petros, Capt. Matt Firestein and myself. The Musky Panel will be an exciting one-hour discussion with an interactive Q&A session with the attendees.

Chicago Fishing ShowThursday: 11 a.m. -- 8 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. -- 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. -- 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. -- 5 p.m.

Tickets: Available at osg.ticketleap.com/chicago-sports-show/. Prices are $6 online or at the door Thursday only; $10 online with magazine subscription; $12 at the door through Sunday.

Angling side note:

With the arrival of spring also comes the Illinois inland trout season.

The season opens April 7 at Axehead Lake and Belleau Lake, both located in Park Ridge, plus Sag Quarry Lake East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.

Many of the Cook County's ponds and lakes will be partial recipients of 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout. There's no trout fishing in the county's lakes from March 15 to April 7.

