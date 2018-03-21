Girls water polo: Elk Grove's extra effort pays off at Prospect

Elk Grove and host Prospect were tied through regulation and again after the two mini-overtime periods before the Grens pulled out a 10-9 sudden-death victory with a goal from Kaylee Hatfield in Mid-Suburban East girls water polo on Wednesday.

Hatfield led Elk Grove (6-3, 3-1) with 4 goals, 2 assists and 4 steals. Other big contributors were Gillian Guerra (3 goals), Abby Farmer (1 goal, 3 assists, 7 steals) and Alyssa Bonilla (1 goal, 3 steals).

The outcomes leaves Elk Grove and Prospect (5-3, 3-1) tied for second place in the MSL East behind Hersey.

Barrington 13 Palatine 5: Jackie West led the visiting Fillies (4-2, 3-1) with 5 goals in the MSL West match.

Senior Ellis Nelson led the Pirates (1-12, 0-4) with a pair of goals while senior Kiki Herbst, senior Harper Appel and senior Natalia Koval each had one. Senior Claire Davis made 16 saves.

Conant 20, Hoffman Estates 1: Sarah Erne and Olivia Olszewski each scored 4 goals to lead the visiting Cougars (9-1, 4-0) in the MSL West. Amy Rodriguez and Nia Tsoulos each chipped in 3 goals while Sydney Arnold had a pair. Sam Erne and Gabi Konieczny each added 1 score, and goalie Lauren Day made 6 saves. Hoffman slipped to 4-5 and 1-3.

Hersey 17, Wheeling 6: The Huskies remained unbeaten as senior Katie Lindgren scored a game-high 5 goals and Megan Pfeiffer had 3.

Madison Burkhalter and Annie Lindgren both had 2 goals for Hersey (9-0, 4-0), which is alone atop the MSL East.

Wheeling's record slipped to 1-5 and 0-4.

Rolling Meadows 9, Buffalo Grove 7: Maggie Goodwin's 8-goal effort helped the visiting Mustangs pull out a victory in a game that was tied headed into the fourth quarter.

Goodwin scored the only 2 goals of the fourth as Rolling Meadows improved to 7-3 and 2-2 while BG goes to 2-6 and 0-4.