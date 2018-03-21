Girls soccer: Defense jump-starts offense in Naperville Central victory over St. Francis

With the Naperville Central girls soccer team enduring three straight shutout losses, scoring was on everybody's mind Wednesday.

"I actually had a pregame talk with my dad about that," senior outside defender Emma Philips said. "I want to be more offensive minded because I noticed our defense was kind of lacking bringing it up. I really wanted us to be more of a team unit, push up and push up at the same time."

The Redhawks not only found the back of the net, they did so multiple times, even when it mattered most against a powerful opponent.

The result was a 3-1 victory over St. Francis in Naperville.

Junior Maddie Mills scored the game-winner for the Redhawks (2-3) with 17:17 left -- only 2:32 after St. Francis senior and Illinois recruit Kendra Pasquale tied the game with a wide-open 22-yard blast.

Mills was set up by a cross from just inside the end line by sophomore Hannah Bradley-Leon, who scored the first goal with 23:57 left in the first half by heading home Philips' left-side cross from 35 yards out.

Senior Madison Redeker scored with 4:41 remaining off freshman Emma Irie's free kick from the 55 yards out.

"I honestly think Hannah's goal got us all in the mindset that we could score again. We were kind of in a rut," Mills said. "It felt really good to get another one after they had tied it."

- John Starks | Staff Photographer Naperville Central goalkeeper Erin McHugh stretches to swat away a corner kick from St. Francis Wednesday in a girls soccer game in Naperville.

The Redhawks won their March 12 opener 2-0 over West Aurora but lost their next three by a combined 5-0.

"The first goal was a big relief. That was a good finish (by Bradley-Leon)," Naperville Central coach Ed Watson said. "That's a good soccer team that we just played. Three goals against them, you need them because they are a very talented offensive team. We're very fortunate that we gave up only one. We got in the way of the ball enough."

St. Francis (2-1) won its first two games by a combined 21-1, including 13-0 over De La Salle Tuesday.

With 12 seniors and roughly a dozen returnees who started games in 2017, the Spartans have high hopes after taking fourth in Class 2A in 2016 but losing last year's sectional final 2-1 to Hinsdale South.

Even Wednesday the Spartans led 16-13 in overall shots, 7-3 in corner kicks and in possession time. The Redhawks led 9-8 in shots on goal.

"(This) was a microcosm of our sectional loss last year. Balls bouncing around that we don't deal with," St. Francis coach Jim Winslow said.

"This is a good preseason game. At the end of the day, we have to put away our opportunities and they did on set pieces. That's, unfortunately, the ugly part of soccer."

Bradley-Leon was praised by Watson for not settling for a corner kick but controlling Liz Barker's pass and crossing to an open Mills. When Redeker passed to Philips for her cross, Bradley-Leon hustled to beat the Spartans to the high-arching ball in the crease.

"(The first goal) did feel like a weight was kind of lifted off our shoulders because we've been kind of in a drought. After this game it's going to change," Bradley-Leon said. "It was important that we won this and got ourselves back in the mindset that we know we're good."

Strong competition has contributed to the Redhawks' few goals. Burlington Central, a 2-0 winner at Naperville Central on March 14, was third in Class 2A last season.

"I wouldn't be surprised if those two teams (Burlington Central) and St. Francis) are knocking around for a trophy," Watson said. "Both are good soccer teams. I don't care what size their building is."

The Spartans again hope to benefit from quality 3A competition. In 2017 the Redhawks and Spartans tied 2-2 in Wheaton.

"When we played (other 3A) teams like Naperville North, New Trier, Barrington, it really helped us further along the line," Pasquale said.

"Props to (Naperville Central today). They had some good goals. Unlucky for us, but I think it will definitely motivate us."