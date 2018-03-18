Breaking News Bar
 
White Sox
updated: 3/18/2018 10:47 PM

Shields' poor outing vs. A's 'not a concern'

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • White Sox starting pitcher James Shields gave up 8 hits and 7 earned runs in 3½ innings Sunday in a spring-training game against the Oakland Athletics.

    White Sox starting pitcher James Shields gave up 8 hits and 7 earned runs in 3½ innings Sunday in a spring-training game against the Oakland Athletics.
    Associated Press

 
By Steve Greenberg
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

MESA, Ariz. -- James Shields was back on the mound Sunday, his first game action in 10 days and only his second appearance of the spring.

The word "disaster" comes to mind.

How much is too much to make of a bad day at the office for a pitcher -- especially a veteran starter -- in March? In a 14-0 defeat against the Athletics, Shields certainly resembled the version of himself who has been over a barrel for much of his nearly two seasons with the White Sox.

• For the full story, check chicago.suntimes.com.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account