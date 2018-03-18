Shields' poor outing vs. A's 'not a concern'

hello

White Sox starting pitcher James Shields gave up 8 hits and 7 earned runs in 3½ innings Sunday in a spring-training game against the Oakland Athletics. Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. -- James Shields was back on the mound Sunday, his first game action in 10 days and only his second appearance of the spring.

The word "disaster" comes to mind.

How much is too much to make of a bad day at the office for a pitcher -- especially a veteran starter -- in March? In a 14-0 defeat against the Athletics, Shields certainly resembled the version of himself who has been over a barrel for much of his nearly two seasons with the White Sox.

• For the full story, check chicago.suntimes.com.