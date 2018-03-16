Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 3/16/2018 10:29 PM

Palatine's late rally tops St. Charles East

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Palatine scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 2-1 win over St. Charles East on Friday.

Jeremy Cox started for the Saints and pitched two scoreless innings. Connor Dunfee struck out three in his one inning of work, then Brett Brueske threw two more scoreless innings before Drew Conn pitched the final one and two/third innings.

The Saints only had four hits in the game by John Dellostritto, Pat Griffin, Jack Jordan and Charlie Charpenter.

Aurora Central Catholic 6, Westminster Christian 5: Kyle Czerak earned the win for the Chargers, striking out three and allowing 6 hits and 3 earned runs in 6 innings. Mac Doherty earned the save.

Hunter Darnell led the offense going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI. Czerak and Alex Rakas also drove in runs.

Ridgewood 16, St. Edward 2: Jack Olson went 2-for-2 for St. Edward, and Ben Salzmann drove in a run.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account