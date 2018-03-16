Palatine's late rally tops St. Charles East

Palatine scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 2-1 win over St. Charles East on Friday.

Jeremy Cox started for the Saints and pitched two scoreless innings. Connor Dunfee struck out three in his one inning of work, then Brett Brueske threw two more scoreless innings before Drew Conn pitched the final one and two/third innings.

The Saints only had four hits in the game by John Dellostritto, Pat Griffin, Jack Jordan and Charlie Charpenter.

Aurora Central Catholic 6, Westminster Christian 5: Kyle Czerak earned the win for the Chargers, striking out three and allowing 6 hits and 3 earned runs in 6 innings. Mac Doherty earned the save.

Hunter Darnell led the offense going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI. Czerak and Alex Rakas also drove in runs.

Ridgewood 16, St. Edward 2: Jack Olson went 2-for-2 for St. Edward, and Ben Salzmann drove in a run.