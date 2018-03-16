Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 3/16/2018 10:31 PM

Baseball: Palatine rallies past St. Charles East

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Senior Max Myszka's two-out double in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Palatine to a 2-1 victory over visiting St. Charles East on Friday in nonconference baseball.

Thomas Soby picked up a win with 1 inning for perfect relief, while Joshua Rivera tossed 5⅔ innings and allowed 1 earned run on 4 hits with 5 strikeouts for the Pirates (2-1).

Barrington 4, Highland Park 4: The host Broncos and Giants got 6 innings in but couldn't decide a winner in nonconference play.

Leadoff man Tyler Acosta finished 2-for-4 with a solo homer for Barrington (0-1-1). Michael Zavoli tripled and drove in 2 runs, and Clark Elliott had a pair of singles.

R.J. Nowicki pitched 4 relief innings for Barrington, allowing 1 hit while striking out four and walking two.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account