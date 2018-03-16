Baseball: Palatine rallies past St. Charles East

Senior Max Myszka's two-out double in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Palatine to a 2-1 victory over visiting St. Charles East on Friday in nonconference baseball.

Thomas Soby picked up a win with 1 inning for perfect relief, while Joshua Rivera tossed 5⅔ innings and allowed 1 earned run on 4 hits with 5 strikeouts for the Pirates (2-1).

Barrington 4, Highland Park 4: The host Broncos and Giants got 6 innings in but couldn't decide a winner in nonconference play.

Leadoff man Tyler Acosta finished 2-for-4 with a solo homer for Barrington (0-1-1). Michael Zavoli tripled and drove in 2 runs, and Clark Elliott had a pair of singles.

R.J. Nowicki pitched 4 relief innings for Barrington, allowing 1 hit while striking out four and walking two.