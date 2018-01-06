Bears interview Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo

John DeFilippo, the quarterbacks coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, has 10 years of NFL coaching experience. He is the fifth individual to interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching job.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace met Saturday morning in Philadelphia with Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, the fifth candidate to interview for the team's head coaching position.

At 39, DeFilippo is the youngest and least experienced candidate Pace has interviewed.

Pace previously met with Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, 59, on Wednesday, Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards, 50, on Thursday, and Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, 52, and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, 41, on Friday.

DeFilippo has been an NFL assistant for 10 years. He has also coached quarterbacks for the Oakland Raiders (2007-08 and 2012-14) and New York Jets (2009).

Between his stints with the Raiders, DeFilippo was the San Jose State quarterbacks coach in 2010 and their offensive coordinator in 2011.

He was the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator in 2015 before joining the Eagles, where he has received much of the credit for helping quarterback Carson Wentz progress from an uneven rookie season in 2016 to a performance this season worthy of an MVP candidate.

Wentz threw for 33 touchdowns with just 7 interceptions for a 101.9 passer rating before suffering a season-ending knee injury in his 13th game.

