Aurora youth volleyball coach banned

hello

Rick Butler, the powerhouse suburban youth volleyball coach dogged for decades by sexual abuse claims, says he's been kicked out by the sport's national governing body.

Again.

Butler runs the dominant Sports Performance Volleyball in Aurora, and he announced his ban in a statement Friday afternoon through his attorney, Terry Ekl. Though sexual abuse claims have been central to efforts to end his career, Butler says he has been expelled by USA Volleyball for filing a lawsuit and defending himself "against baseless accusations that were made against me to the Chicago Sun-Times."

USA Volleyball is still expected to hold a three-day, closed-door hearing next week in Colorado regarding new sexual abuse claims lodged against Butler.

USA Volleyball did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.