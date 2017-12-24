3 questions facing the Chicago Bears after beating the Browns

Having dispatched the 0-15 Cleveland Browns, the 5-10 Bears head north to Minnesota for a season finale with the 12-3 Vikings, who have clinched the NFC North but may still be able to improve their seeding for the playoffs.

There are still some questions for the Bears.

1. Is a 20-3 victory over the Browns enough to save the jobs of coach John Fox and his staff?

No. If a decision to fire Fox and Co. already has been made by the McCaskey family and general manager Ryan Pace, it will not be swayed by a game in which the Bears outgained the Browns 258-253. If no decision has been made, Sunday's victory still wasn't enough to tip the scales in Fox's favor.

2. Is rookie Mitch Trubisky the Bears' quarterback of the future?

Absolutely. He bounced back big time from his first 3-interception game a week earlier. The Browns play good defense, and Trubisky was a game manager and then some. He ran for 44 yards on 7 attempts in adverse conditions while throwing for 193 yards and leading the offense to a perfect 3-for-3 in the red zone.

3. Can this be a top-10 defense in 2018?

Yes, but it will be difficult not to take a step back if coordinator Vic Fangio doesn't return. The Bears have allowed just 45 points over the past four games, even while playing without inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd in any of those games and safety Adrian Amos and defensive lineman Mitch Unrein in three of the four.

