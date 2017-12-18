Bears QB Mitch Trubisky might have had his best game Sunday, Fox says

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Detroit.

If the Chicago Bears' future success depends on quarterback Mitch Trubisky (it does), then Saturday's 3-interception outing in the 20-10 loss at Detroit wasn't the worst thing that could happen to the rookie.

The same probably can't be said for the job security of coach John Fox and his staff. Still, if Trubisky's development is deemed profound by the end of the season, Fox and Co. have to receive much of the credit.

Trubisky completed passes Saturday to nine different receivers -- who knew the Bears had that many, right? -- and he threw for a career-best 314 yards.

He also had a personal-best 31 completions. He had never even attempted more than 35 passes before the Lions game, when he went to the air 46 times.

Fox would prefer his rookie quarterback never be in a position where he has to throw that many times. But the more scenarios he's exposed to, the broader his foundation of experience, and Fox said there was much to like about Trubisky's game.

"When you go back and look at the tape, and you go through the mechanics and the decision-making, there was really a lot of good that Mitch did," Fox said. "Everybody looks at the box score, and they see the 3 picks. But it was probably, arguably, his best game."

Trubisky sees the down side of 3 interceptions and the final score, so he believes the positives aren't as easy to see.

"You try to look at the process, not the outcome," he said. "I got better in some areas, but obviously (I) have to take care of the football to give my team the best chance to win.

"The turnovers hurt us, and that's what really kept us out of the game. It's good to see me get better, but we want to have a chance to win every single game."

Specifically, Trubisky demonstrated growth when he got players lined up correctly on some plays. He also threw the ball away on plays that didn't develop correctly, rather than forcing the issue, something he might not have done a few weeks ago.

Fox also singled out a third-and-18 situation late in the third quarter. Under pressure, Trubisky dropped a dime to Markus Wheaton for 22 yards.

"Mechanically he's really sound (on that play)," Fox said. "He's staring down the barrel with somebody right in his face, and he drills a completion. I know the result is not what everybody wants, but as far as his growth and his maturation, it was probably his best game as far as just him."

A play Trubisky wishes he had back came early in the fourth quarter with the Bears at the Lions' 5-yard line and poised to slash a 20-3 deficit. He was picked off under the goal post by Quandre Diggs.

"Forced throw," Trubisky said and then repeated. "The DB did a good job baiting me into it, and they covered everything else pretty well. I saw something on the field that really wasn't there when you go back and watch it on film."

Players often talk about the perceived speed of the game slowing down once they achieve a comfort level. Trubisky says he's starting to experience that phenomenon.

"On some plays, definitely," he said, "and on other plays, not. You could definitely see it in my footwork, when I'm drifting when I don't need to, or when my feet are calm and I'm moving through my progressions very smoothly.

"You want to see the games continue to get slower for me. Then you're just dissecting defenses, and you're in a rhythm going right down the field."

Trubisky credits Fox and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains for helping his maturation.

"They just allow me to be who I am as a person and as a player," he said. "They've been patient with me and allowed me to develop. They truly believe in me and what I can do for this football team moving forward.

"Sometimes it's tough having rookie quarterbacks because they make mistakes and they'll be bumps in the road, but they've stuck by me and they know it's a learning process."

Trubisky will continue learning in 2018, but he's expected to have different teachers.