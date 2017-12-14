Cubs to add right-hander Steve Cishek to bullpen

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Steve Cishek posted a WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) of 0.89 last season with Tampa and Seattle. His career WHIP is 1.16, and he has 121 saves over 8 seasons. Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Side-arming reliever Steve Cishek and the Chicago Cubs reportedly have agreed to a two-year contract, an anonymous source familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The deal is subject to a successful physical, and is worth $12 million to $14 million, according to an ESPN report.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Cishek had a 2.01 ERA and a 3-2 record in 49 relief appearances last season for Seattle and Tampa Bay, which acquired him on July 28. He would join a rebuilt Cubs bullpen that includes right-hander Brandon Morrow, who finalized a $21 million, two-year contract on Tuesday.

Cishek is 24-28 with a 2.73 ERA and 121 saves over eight seasons.

His eight-year major league career started with the Florida and Miami Marlins from 2010-15. He was traded to St. Louis in July 2015, became a free agent and signed a $10 million, two-year contract with the Mariners.

He had 25 saves for the Mariners in 2016 but lost his closer role after six blown saves. Cishek threw a tying wild pitch as he failed to hold a 6-3 lead in a 7-6 loss at the Cubs on July 31, and the following night he allowed a tiebreaking home run to Boston's Mookie Betts leading off the ninth inning in a 2-1 defeat.

Cubs pitching coach Jim Hickey also was with Tampa Bay last season.