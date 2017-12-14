Chicago Cubs add right-hander Steve Cishek to bullpen

Continuing their quest to strengthen the bullpen, the Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract with another late-inning specialist, sidearm-throwing Steve Cishek, sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.
Cishek, a 31-year-old who worked with Cubs pitching coach Jim Hickey in Tampa, posted a 2.01 ERA in 49 appearances over 44.2 innings last season with the Rays and the Seattle Mariners.
The two-year deal is worth $12 million to $14 million, according to an ESPN report.
Earlier this week the Cubs agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract with former Dodgers reliever Brandon Morrow. That deal also includes an option for a third year.