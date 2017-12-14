Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 12/14/2017 10:56 AM

Chicago Cubs add right-hander Steve Cishek to bullpen

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Steve Cishek posted a WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) of 0.89 last season with Tampa and Seattle. His career WHIP is 1.16, and he has 121 saves over 8 seasons.

    Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Steve Cishek posted a WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) of 0.89 last season with Tampa and Seattle. His career WHIP is 1.16, and he has 121 saves over 8 seasons.
    Associated Press

 
Daily Herald Report
sports@dailyherald.com

Continuing their quest to strengthen the bullpen, the Cubs have agreed to a two-year contract with another late-inning specialist, sidearm-throwing Steve Cishek, sources told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Cishek, a 31-year-old who worked with Cubs pitching coach Jim Hickey in Tampa, posted a 2.01 ERA in 49 appearances over 44.2 innings last season with the Rays and the Seattle Mariners.

The two-year deal is worth $12 million to $14 million, according to an ESPN report.

Earlier this week the Cubs agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract with former Dodgers reliever Brandon Morrow. That deal also includes an option for a third year.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account