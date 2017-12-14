Boys swimming: Fremd's formula calls for strength in numbers

Fremd boys swimming coach Kristen Newby has a problem -- but it's the kind most coaches relish.

The Vikings have some 70 swimmers and divers competing, which is the largest number Newby has overseen as head coach.

"Our coaching staff was laughing at all of this a little bit (Tuesday) night," she said. "This many kids provides a number of interesting challenges. But having this many kids is a really good problem to have, and we are enjoying it."

She says it helps that Fremd has an ultra-experienced coaching staff that includes diving coach Donna O'Brien and swimming assistants Scott Guilfoil and Andrew Kittrell (the girls program's head coach).

Those three have a combined 83 years of program-leading experience behind them.

Newby, meanwhile, has had 8 years as a head coach.

That's right -- in this group, Newby's the newbie.

"I will say, it is definitely an 'all-hands-on-deck' approach," Newby said. "We are relying on all of that experience to develop these kids."

One more personnel-management asset for the Vikings: support from the entire aquatics operation.

"We also have an absolutely remarkable group of girl swimmers that are putting in time as managers," Newby said. "These girls are a big part of the program this year. Their help is essential."

And the results have been impressive. The sheer size of the team will give Fremd greath depth for dual meets, but the Vikings have also produced top-end swims which will make them a force all the way through the final weekend of the season.

Newby said junior Paul Ponte and sophomore James Steininger have produced eye-opening early efforts. Ponte has already had a lifetime best in the 200 free and is ahead of last year's times in the 100 backstroke; Steininger recently had a lifetime best in the 200 IM and has turned it up a notch in training.

The Vikes are unbeaten in duals and will host Palatine on Friday this week before visiting Conant on Dec. 22. After that, it's headlong into holiday training.

Each meet matters for the Vikings, mainly because it's an opportunity to figure out how all those moving parts mesh best.

"Determining where each kid belongs is the hardest part," Newby said. "We want each kid to be successful, but we also have to merge that with what is best for the team as a whole.

"Figuring out which events will work best for each kid, but also for the team, is going to take some time. Organizing all of these talents to produce the best team effort and success for each individual is a complicated task."

MSL East update: The next couple of weeks could go a long way toward determining the Mid-Suburban East champion.

From the early results, it looks like Hersey, Prospect and Rolling Meadows are the top three teams in the division.

Rolling Meadows will host Prospect on Friday at Elk Grove in the first matchup of the Big Three. The winner of that meet likely eliminates the other from having a chance at winning an outright divisional championship.

The next key matchup comes quickly, on Thursday, Dec. 21, as Hersey hosts Rolling Meadows at Prospect.

And finally, on Jan. 19, it's Prospect against Hersey in the facility the programs share, at Prospect.

All three teams are quite formidable.

Hersey has the benefit of swim-anything senior Michael Petro, who recently won the 500 free with an opening 100 split of 50.2. His skill and versatility gives the Huskies a leg up, but Hersey is much more than a one-man show and coach Dick Mortensen is pleased with the top-to-bottom progress he's seeing.

Despite limited swimming backgrounds, freshmen Dylan Kase and Marcel Tegos are making big gains and contributing at the varsity level. Hersey has one of the elite divers in the conference in Nick Nocita, who has been drawing raves from diving coach Tom Schwab.

And sophomore Spencer Burkhalter is exceeding his underclass profile and providing important guidance as one of the team captains.

"This is a rarity, that a kid this young commands the respect of his teammates, and I am truly impressed at his leadership," Mortensen said.

Prospect coach Alfonso Lopez had some concerns about his group at the start of the season, but he's been encouraged by results since then.

Two-time state-qualifying senior Jacob Kosinski has been ahead of schedule in his top event, the 100 breast, and his sprint freestyles have taken a big leap, which has greatly strengthened the team's free relays.

Lopez says he'll try to make use of the excellent depth throughout the lineup -- a great trait for a team hoping to gather points in a dual meet format. And divers Aaron and Aiden Busiel make that event a strength for the Knights.

Meanwhile, Rolling Meadows coach Monika Chiappetta likes how this year's group has embraced the challenges ahead.

She says losing a swimmer such as Filip Pancerz, a versatile tone-setter last year as a senior and a key member of two state-qualifying free relays, was a concern heading into the season.

But the early returns have her optimistic about how things might shake out for her Mustangs over the long haul.

Senior Josh Dellorto is leading the way. His performances have been ahead of pace from the same time last year. That season finished with a spot in the consolation finals of the 100 freestyle at the state meet.

"The thing I like is that there's a real single-mindedness to our team," she said. "That's the part that I thought might take some time, but these guys are in it the right way -- everybody's marching together."

Pirates make a splash: The Palatine aquatic athletes are stepping up with a swimathon on Saturday, Dec. 23, which will benefit the Palatine Food Pantry while at the same time honoring the memory of Ben Stepp, a swimmer who passed away several years ago and whose family remains active in the sport.

The effort, mainly organized by Pirates co-captain Campbell Boston, is accepting pledges at its gofundme page.

The basic idea is that you make a contribution at a certain dollar level, and the athlete you have selected is obligated to perform a certain amount of laps or dives in accordance.

If you have deep pockets and wish to truly improve the fitness level of a specific swimmer, for instance, $100 will get you 225 laps. For that same $100, a diver would be compelled to perform 60 dives. Donations may also be made without sponsoring a particular athlete.

Swimmers, divers and water polo players from both the boys and girls programs will participate in the effort, which is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

More giving back: In Hersey's season-opening dual meet at Fremd, the Huskies and Vikings teamed up to provide support for Sgt. Eric Morante, in the form of funds to provide a new home for the Purple Heart recipient and Iraq veteran who served three tours with the Marines.

On Friday, Fremd's team captains will visit Hersey and join in the presentation of a check for $1,300 to Morante, the sum raised from the Fremd-Hersey dual and the Conant-Buffalo Grove dual from the same weekend.

"I am very proud that the swimming community has taken on this extremely important cause," said Hersey coach Dick Mortensen.