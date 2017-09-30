Women's volleyball: Burzlaff's 27 kills a record for Harper

Ellie Burzlaff made Harper College women's volleyball history on Saturday when the Hawks picked up two wins at the Highland tri-match in Freeport to raise their record to 21-4.

In a 25-15, 24-26, 25-20, 25-14 over South Suburban College, Burzlaff put down a single-match school record 27 kills to break the former mark of 26 kills set by Alex Mason in 2009.

Top servers for the Hawks in the match were Ariana Chelini (19-21, 2 aces), Breanna Cullen (17-23, 1 ace) and Burzlaff (16-17, 3 aces). Chelini also had 25 digs followed by Cullen (15) and Burzlaff (14). Emily Huprich had 50 assists and 2 blocks Harper also defeated Highland College 25-13, 25-11, 25-7 led by Burzlaff (12 kills), Huprich (27 digs, 21-23 serving, 3 aces), Karolina Sas (15-15, 2 aces) and Sarah Udoni (7 blocks).