Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 9/30/2017 10:29 PM

Women's volleyball: Burzlaff's 27 kills a record for Harper

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Ellie Burzlaff made Harper College women's volleyball history on Saturday when the Hawks picked up two wins at the Highland tri-match in Freeport to raise their record to 21-4.

In a 25-15, 24-26, 25-20, 25-14 over South Suburban College, Burzlaff put down a single-match school record 27 kills to break the former mark of 26 kills set by Alex Mason in 2009.

Top servers for the Hawks in the match were Ariana Chelini (19-21, 2 aces), Breanna Cullen (17-23, 1 ace) and Burzlaff (16-17, 3 aces). Chelini also had 25 digs followed by Cullen (15) and Burzlaff (14). Emily Huprich had 50 assists and 2 blocks Harper also defeated Highland College 25-13, 25-11, 25-7 led by Burzlaff (12 kills), Huprich (27 digs, 21-23 serving, 3 aces), Karolina Sas (15-15, 2 aces) and Sarah Udoni (7 blocks).

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account