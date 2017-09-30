Girls volleyball: South Elgin wins Hampshire tournament title

South Elgin's girls volleyball team rolled to five straight wins Saturday and claimed the Hampshire Tournament championship, the Storm's second straight weekend tourney title.

The Storm (15-7) defeated Richmond-Burton, Wauconda, Hampshire, Burlington Central and Rockford Auburn on Saturday to win the crown at Hampshire.

Abbie Negron (41 kills), Hayley Fisher (31 kills), Elizabeth Vedrine (28 kills), Amelia O'Neal (27 kills), Emily Wellman (35 digs), Kendall Richardson (35 kills, 68 assists), Yvalia Cortes-Rojas (24 kills) and Casie Swanson (54 assists) were the Storm's leaders for the day.

Oswego invite: Aurora Central Catholic finished second at the Oswego Invitational on Saturday. The Chargers lost the title game 25-23, 25-17 to Oswego despite 8 kills by Ava Wilkins and 10 digs from Hayley Decker. Aurora Central defeated Riverside Brookfield 25-20, 25-21 behind 9 kills from Wilkins and 8 from Decker, and 12 assists from Tressa Cwinski and 10 by Sarah Elliott. They defeated Crete-Monee 25-13, 25-16 thanks to 7 kills from Decker and 14 digs by Carson Vest 14, and they beat Little Village 25-14, 25-12 with Wilkins putting away 5 kills, Karisa Hoffman 4 kills, and Elliott setting 11 assists.