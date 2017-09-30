Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 9/30/2017 10:04 PM

Girls volleyball: Carmel wins at Lake Forest, stops Lakes' run

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Girls volleyball

Carmel Catholic's girls volleyball team put an end to Lakes' undefeated season Saturday and captured the Lake Forest invitational by winning all five of its matches.

The Corsairs also moved ahead of the .500 mark on the season, improving to 14-11.

In pool play, Carmel defeated Lake Forest's JV, which was a last-minute replacement for Lane Tech, Regina and Lakes. Carmel outlasted Lakes 20-25, 25-21, 15-12.

"We lost to Lakes and Regina earlier this season, so those wins -- especially over Lakes, one of the best teams in the state -- are testament to how much we've grown," Carmel coach David Pazely said.

The Corsairs beat Lake Forest's varsity in the semifinals and ended the day with a win over Homewood Flossmoor in the final. Senior captains Erin Taylor (outside hitter) and Madi Meyer (libero) represented Carmel on the all-tournament team.

"We are making some great strides in practice everyday, and it is showing up on the scoreboard too," Pazely said. "Hopefully we can ride this momentum into Monday's match against crosstown rival Libertyville."

Lakes (19-2) also lost to Homewood-Flossmoor (26-24, 13-25, 25-22) and settled for third place, going 3-2. The Eagles picked up wins over Regina (25-19, 25-14), Lake Forest's JV (25-20, 25-10) and Lake Forest's varsity (25-16, 25-20).

Lakes junior Keelan Bell was selected to the all-tourney team. She led the Eagles with 28 kills and 9 blocks.

Wauconda goes 2-3: At Hampshire, the Bulldogs finished fourth, beating Sycamore (25-15, 21-25, 15-9) and Woodstock (25-11, 25-18) before losing to Richmond-Burton (25-22, 21-25, 15-13), South Elgin (25-21, 25-18) and Hampshire (25-20, 25-17).

Summer Olsen racked up 58 assists, 31 digs and 8 aces for Wauconda (12-12), which also got 27 kills from Riley Aldrich and 23 from Nicole Carazas. Jane Sakowicz totaled 76 digs, Zoe Turnbull had 18 kills, Savannah Johnson dished out 41 assists, and Erika Kraml and Nicole Callahan each pounded 16 kills.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account