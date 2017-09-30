Girls volleyball: Carmel wins at Lake Forest, stops Lakes' run

Carmel Catholic's girls volleyball team put an end to Lakes' undefeated season Saturday and captured the Lake Forest invitational by winning all five of its matches.

The Corsairs also moved ahead of the .500 mark on the season, improving to 14-11.

In pool play, Carmel defeated Lake Forest's JV, which was a last-minute replacement for Lane Tech, Regina and Lakes. Carmel outlasted Lakes 20-25, 25-21, 15-12.

"We lost to Lakes and Regina earlier this season, so those wins -- especially over Lakes, one of the best teams in the state -- are testament to how much we've grown," Carmel coach David Pazely said.

The Corsairs beat Lake Forest's varsity in the semifinals and ended the day with a win over Homewood Flossmoor in the final. Senior captains Erin Taylor (outside hitter) and Madi Meyer (libero) represented Carmel on the all-tournament team.

"We are making some great strides in practice everyday, and it is showing up on the scoreboard too," Pazely said. "Hopefully we can ride this momentum into Monday's match against crosstown rival Libertyville."

Lakes (19-2) also lost to Homewood-Flossmoor (26-24, 13-25, 25-22) and settled for third place, going 3-2. The Eagles picked up wins over Regina (25-19, 25-14), Lake Forest's JV (25-20, 25-10) and Lake Forest's varsity (25-16, 25-20).

Lakes junior Keelan Bell was selected to the all-tourney team. She led the Eagles with 28 kills and 9 blocks.

Wauconda goes 2-3: At Hampshire, the Bulldogs finished fourth, beating Sycamore (25-15, 21-25, 15-9) and Woodstock (25-11, 25-18) before losing to Richmond-Burton (25-22, 21-25, 15-13), South Elgin (25-21, 25-18) and Hampshire (25-20, 25-17).

Summer Olsen racked up 58 assists, 31 digs and 8 aces for Wauconda (12-12), which also got 27 kills from Riley Aldrich and 23 from Nicole Carazas. Jane Sakowicz totaled 76 digs, Zoe Turnbull had 18 kills, Savannah Johnson dished out 41 assists, and Erika Kraml and Nicole Callahan each pounded 16 kills.