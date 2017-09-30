Bears' LB Trevathan suspended without pay for two games

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan has been suspended without pay for two games by the NFL for a violation of safety-related playing rules in Thursday night's game against the Green Bay Packers. Associated Press

Trevathan leveled Packers wide receiver Davante Adams with a helmet-to-helmet hit after a short reception and when his forward progress appeared to be stopped.

The NFL's vice-president of football operations, Jon Runyan issued the suspension for a violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 6 (i) which states that "there shall be no unnecessary roughness. This shall include, but will not be limited to: (i) using any part of a player's helmet or facemask to butt, spear, or ram an opponent violently or unnecessarily;"

Trevathan was assessed a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for the hit, which left Adams prone on the field. He was carried from the field after being strapped to a backboard.

Trevathan will be eligible to return to the Bears' active roster on Monday, Oct. 16 following the Oct. 15 game against the Ravens in Baltimore.

Under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the suspension may be appealed within three business days. Appeals are heard and decided by either Derrick Brooks or James Thrash, the officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.

Trevathan said he wasn't trying to hurt Adams, but the jolt sent the receiver's mouthpiece flying across the field.

"I was trying to make a play," Trevathan said. "It wasn't intentional. I was trying to do my job. We play a physical game, but you never wish that on nobody."

According to referee John Hussey, "The runner's progress was stopped. He was being stood up. That's when 59 (Trevathan) came in and what I felt was 59 came in and hit a defenseless player in the helmet area unnecessarily."

Asked why Trevathan was not ejected, Hussey said: "From my perspective, I just didn't see enough to have it rise to that level."

Trevathan said after the game he didn't believe he should be suspended because there was no intent to injure on his part. He also said he has no history of cheap shots or dirty play in his six years in the NFL.

"I don't think it should be a suspension," Trevathan said. "But my main concern is that he's OK. I never wish that on nobody, never want to see that, especially being hurt a couple times, I know how that is.

"I realized (how serious) it was, once he lay there for awhile, and when I saw his mouthpiece. I knew then and I immediately dropped down and started praying."

Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara said that, when the team watched a replay of the game on Friday morning, Trevathan lowered his head during that play and was unable to watch the screen.

After spending Thursday night in the hospital, Adams returned home and tweeted: "At home feeling great. Appreciate the prayers."

Adams remains in the concussion protocol.

