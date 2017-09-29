Even with makeshift lineup, Cubs keep winning

hello

Cubs' first baseman Anthony Rizzo, right, celebrates with teammate Ian Happ after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Friday at Wrigley Field. With many of the regular resting, Happ's 3-run homer in the bottom of the eighth proved the difference maker. Associated press

While some of the big guys are still away, the kids are playing for the Cubs.

Rookie Ian Happ -- pretty much a mainstay at this point -- hit a 3-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday to rally the Cubs past the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 at Wrigley Field.

Manager Joe Maddon again rested regulars Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward, Javier Baez and Addison Russell two days after the Cubs clinched the National League Central title in St. Louis.

"Listen, I had a limited number of guys we could play today," said Maddon, whose team improved to 91-69. "(Victor) Caratini was the last available player. Zo (Ben Zobrist) went nine. Zo went ironman. The bullpen, that was the bullpen (with Justin Grimm getting the save), and Rob Z (Zastryzny)."

For Happ, it was his 24th home run of the season. It came after one-out singles by Tommy La Stella and Taylor Davis and a strikeout by Kyle Schwarber.

It's hard for anything to get old for Happ in his first season, certainly not a homer at Wrigley.

"No, especially at home in front of these fans, that atmosphere," he said. "Home runs in Wrigley definitely never get old."

Happ also started at third base for the first time this season. He also has started at second base and all three outfield positions.

Jose Quintana pitched for the Cubs and tuned up for the playoffs with 81 pitches over 4⅔ innings. He retired the first 11 batters he faced. The Cubs led 2-0 before the Reds got 4 runs in the fifth, chasing Quintana.

"I feel good, and today felt really good, too," he said. "Just one inning, a couple groundballs. That happens, a part of the game."

A feel-good relationship:

The Cubs returned home for the first time since clinching the NL Central Wednesday at St. Louis. They were greeted by a videoboard tribute. The players came out of the dugout before the game to salute the fans.

"It's always special here," Joe Maddon said. "Our fans are so fabulous. To get out there and to be acknowledged in that manner is always wonderful. It's such a love relationship between the dugout, the players and the fans in the stands. It's awesome. It was kind of neat, typically well done from our video department, watching the season unfold in a minute, minute-and-a-half, whatever it was. It was appropriate. It was really well done. Our players really appreciated it."