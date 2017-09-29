Arrieta likely to miss Sunday start, opt for simulated game

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta throws Tuesday during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. Arrieta likely will not pitch for the Cubs before the start of the playoffs. Associated Press

Right-hander Jake Arrieta likely will not pitch for the Cubs in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

Instead, Arrieta and the team probably will opt for him to throw a simulated game as he continues to recover from a right-hamstring injury he suffered on Labor Day.

Manager Joe Maddon also said Arrieta would pitch "deeper" into the playoff rotation, which indicates a Game 3 start against the Washington Nationals in the National League division series. Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester are the probable starters for Games 1 and 2 in Washington, with the order to be determined.

Arrieta started Tuesday night in the Cubs' 8-7 loss at St. Louis. He lasted only 3 innings and admitted after the game that he has had to change things in his delivery because of the hamstring. It was Arrieta's second start since the injury. He worked 5 inning at Milwaukee on Sept. 21

"Whenever they want me to pitch," Arrieta said of the playoffs. "If it's Game 1 or 2, 3, it doesn't matter. I'm more than capable. This is more precautionary to allow a little more healing to take place."

Maddon said the discussion has been going on "the last couple days just primarily to give his leg more rest."

"We'll finalize that," Maddon said Friday morning. "It's probably going in that direction. I haven't had a chance to speak with him myself this morning, but more than likely, that will occur."