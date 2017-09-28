Girls cross country: Prospect reclaims MSL East title

hello

Prospect's girls cross country team had won eight consecutive Mid-Suburban League East titles from 2008 through 2015, but that streak was snapped last year.

The Knights got back on track on Thursday at the Wheeling triangular.

Freshman Reese Lettow (19:57), junior Julia O'Grady (19:58) and senior Mikayla Olsen (19:59) went 1-2-3 in leading Prospect to a pair of victories at Heritage Park in Wheeling.

Prospect ran to 17-46 win over host Wheeling and added a 15-50 victory over Rolling Meadows.

The two victories secured the MSL East title for Prospect.

Junior Marissa Valentini (20:06) and senior Kaitlyn Rouse (20:14) helped the Knights by taking fifth and sixth place.

Wheeling junior Christina Pierini (20:02) took fourth pushing Wheeling to a 15-50 victory over Rolling Meadows.

At Schaumburg: Junior Kate Lechowicz (20:14), freshman Anne Marie Jordan (20:16), junior Liz Lechowicz (20:18), and senior Lauryn Simons (20:20) placed three through six, powering Palatine to pair of MSL West victories at the Schaumburg triangular on the Macnider Cross Country course at Hoover School.

Palatine raced to a 25-35 victory over host Schaumburg and also secured a 15-50 victory over Hoffman Estates.

Senior Maddie Marasco (17:45) set a course record for the second consecutive week in taking first and was followed by senior Rachael Vaccaro (20:05) as Schaumburg earned a 15-49 victory over Hoffman Estates.

At Hersey: Junior Teagan Beckley (19:42), sophomore Erin Barton (19:54), and sophomore Katie Fredian (19:54) gave host Hersey a big lift by going 1-2-3 and pushing the Huskies to a pair of MSL East victories at MacArthur Middle School.

Hersey ran to a 17-38 victory over Elk Grove and also added a 15-47 victory over Buffalo Grove.

Junior Monica Casillas (20:04) helped Elk Grove to a 24-33 victory over Buffalo Grove.