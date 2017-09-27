Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
Images: Chicago Cubs clinch NL Central Division title with a win in St. Louis

Associated Press

See action from the Chicago Cubs' win over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis Wednesday night, clinching a National League Central Division title for the 2017 season.

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, and Kris Bryant (17) celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game to clinch the National League Central title Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs catcher Rene Rivera, right, hands a new ball to starting pitcher John Lackey during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs center fielder Jon Jay catches a fly ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong to end the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell pumps his fist after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo celebrates after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game to clinch the National League Central title Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) and Kris Bryant (17) celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game to clinch the National League Central title Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game to clinch the National League Central title Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game to clinch the National League Central title Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell (27) is congratulated by teammate Anthony Rizzo (44) after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell watches his three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher John Lackey throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Matt Carpenter dives to stop a single by Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo to start a five-run seventh inning during a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) and second baseman Javier Baez react after Heyward caught a fly ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler with the bases loaded to end the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell reacts after he hit a three-run home run off of St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, is doused by teammate Kris Bryant after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game to clinch the National League Central title Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, is doused by teammate Kris Bryant after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game to clinch the National League Central title Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell celebrates with third base coach Gary Jones after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game to clinch the National League Central title Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game to clinch the National League Central title Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game to clinch the National League Central title Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, left, and shortstop Addison Russell celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game to clinch the National League Central title Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS

