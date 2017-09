Girls volleyball: Maine West falls in three

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

After falling by 2 points in the first set, Highland Park rallied for hard-fought 25-23, 18-25, 20-25 over visiting Maine West in Wednesday's Central Suburban North girls volleyball match.

The Warriors (12-8, 3-2) were led by Jessica Riedl's 15 kills.

Other key performers for West were Reilly Olson (9 kills, 8 digs, 2 aces), Sophia Saldana (17 digs) and Ally Block (10 assists).