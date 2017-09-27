Can Wade, LeBron and D-Rose click together in Cleveland?

Dwyane Wade officially signed with Cleveland on Wednesday and sent thanks to the Bulls. It will be interesting to see how Wade, LeBron James and former Bulls star Derrick Rose click in Cleveland. Associated Press

With one dream fulfilled, Dwyane Wade decided to double back to an old formula for success.

He officially rejoined former Miami teammate LeBron James on Wednesday by signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wade reached a buyout agreement with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday evening, just before the start of training camp. Wade was expected to take part in the Cavs' evening practice Wednesday.

Before the day was over, Wade released a statement rehashing the farewell to his hometown of Chicago and hello to Cleveland.

"I've always dreamed of playing for the Chicago Bulls and I feel so fortunate to have fulfilled my dream this past year," Wade said.

"The team is now heading in a different direction, which has made me reevaluate where I need to be in this phase of my career."

There's no reason to explain. When the Bulls chose to go full rebuild by trading Jimmy Butler to Minnesota, it was a foregone conclusion Wade would want to move on.

Likewise, there's little doubt he would have played a second season with the Bulls if Butler was still here.

Of joining the Cavs, Wade wrote, "There's no better place to be right now to continue to play and compete at the highest level.

"I look forward to reuniting and playing alongside my brother LeBron. We've already won two championships together (in Miami) and I hope we win a third."

James was happy to welcome Wade to Cleveland when he spoke to reporters Wednesday afternoon.

"It's kind of like when you start school," James said, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. "You walk into the classroom not quite sure who your classmates are.

"When you walk in there, one of your best friends is in there. You're like, 'Oh, this is going to be fun. It's going to be a good class.' That's the type of feeling I got."

This year's Cavaliers will be an interesting study for Bulls fans.

Not only is Wade moving to Cleveland, Derrick Rose is expected to be the Cavs' starting point guard when the season begins. New addition Isaiah Thomas will be sidelined until at least January with a hip injury.

Both Rose and Wade signed one-year deals for the minimum salary to join the star-studded Cavaliers.

It seems likely the Cavs' opening-night lineup will include Rose, Wade, James, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson.

That group might be weak on outside shooting, but coach Tyronn Lue will have plenty of options on the bench with J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver. Jae Crowder, Channing Frye, Iman Shumpert and Richard Jefferson.

James spoke recently about having Rose as a teammate for the first time. When Rose was MVP in 2010-11, the Bulls ended up losing to Wade, James and the Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

"I'm excited more than anybody about D-Rose," James said. "We competed against each other for so many years. I've been a fan of his for a long time. I never thought in my wildest dreams that I'd be a teammate of his."

James pointed out that even though Rose missed the end of last season with a knee injury, he still played in 64 games and averaged 18.0 points for New York last season.

"I'm 28 and people act like I'm 38," Rose said recently. "My job is to show it on the court and let people decide."

The Bulls will visit Cleveland for a preseason game on Oct. 10 and again early in the regular season on Oct. 24. The Cavs will be at the United Center on Dec. 4 and March 17.

Opening night of the NBA regular season will feature Kyrie Irving's return to Cleveland with the Boston Celtics on Oct. 17.

• Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls