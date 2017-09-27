Boys golf: Kaneland's Marshall NI Big XII medalist

Kaneland's boys golf team finished second at the Northern Illinois Big XII Conference tournament Wednesday, led by medalist Will Marshall.

Marshall shot a 3-under par 69 at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Seneca.

Kaneland shot a 317 team score, 10 strokes behind champion DeKalb.

Ryan Milton was 12th with an 80 for the Knights and Rhett Espe 13th with an 81.

Metro Suburban Red: St. Edward finished fourth with a 407 at the Metro Suburban Red tournament, contested at The Sanctuary in New Lenox. Tom McQueeny led the Green Wave with an 85. Chicago Christian shot a 329 to win the tournament.