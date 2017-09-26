Boys golf scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 26, results

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Boys golf scoreboard: Tuesday, Sept. 26, results

*

At Golf Club of Illinois

Harvest Christian 191, Aurora Christian 193

Harvest Christian -- Peper 40, Boyce 46, Young 47, Lewis 48.

Aurora Christian -- Hocksprung 40, LaPapa 44, Kok 48, Stoneberg 51.

*

St. Francis 155, Marmion 163, Wheaton Academy 175

at Cantigny Hillside (par 36)

St. Francis -- L.Armbrust (33); Keefe (40); N.Armbrust (40); Cascella (42).

Marmion -- Morton (39); Thayer (40); Barnhart (41); Velazquez (43).

Wheaton Academy -- Crowe (41); Frank (42); Dykema (44); Fritz (47)

*

DuPage Valley Conference Tournament

at Bartlett Hills

Team results

1. Neuqua Valley 301; 2. Wheaton Warrenville South 302; 3. Lake Park 312; 4. Naperville Central 315; 5. Waubonsie Valley 316; 6. Naperville North 317; 7. Metea Valley 317; 8. Wheaton North 327; 9. Glenbard North 378.

Individual results

Top finishers -- Dunsire (NC) 69; Seymour (WWS) 72; Vercautren (NV) 73; Rhee (NV) 73; Lilig (WWS) 73; Christiansen (NN) 75; Boyajian (MV) 75; Troy (WV) 76; Gerry (WN) 76; Donzelli (WWS) 76; Dianovsky (LP) 76.

*

Mid-Suburban League meet

At Bridges of Poplar Creek

TEAM SCORES

1. Prospect 306, 2. Barrington 308, 3. Fremd 308, 4. Hersey 321, 5. Palatine 323, 6. Conant 328, 7. Schaumburg 331, 8. Hoffman Estates 344, 8. Wheeling 344, 10. Rolling Meadows 350, 10. Buffalo Grove 350, 12. Elk Grove 361.

individual results

Top individuals -- 1. Robinson (Fremd) 73, 2. Kingston (Pros) and Andjulis (Con) 75, 4. Markham (Barr), A. Scaletta (Barr), Lee (Barr), Busch (Pros) Dunker (Pros), Allord (Fremd), Meister (Sch), Harrison (Hoff) and Penrose (Pal) 76, 13. Lumsden (Hers) 77, 14. Tudor (Sch) 78, 15. Knott (Pros), Cantieri (Pros), Schmidt (Fremd), Carlson (Hers) and Constertina (BG), 20. Dorans (Barr), Guan (Fremd), Maitha 80, 23. D. Scaletta (Barr), Beaubien (Barr) 81.

*