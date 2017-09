Watch: Addison Russell makes nacho run in Cubs win over Cards

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez lies by home plate after fouling a ball off his leg in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Baez stayed in the game to hit a single before being replaced by pinch-runner Ian Happ. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez, left, is congratulated by teammates Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist after hitting a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Associated Press

Fans hold up flags in celebration after a 10-2 victory by the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in St. Louis. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell knocks over a fan's tray of nachos as he falls into the stands reaching for a foul ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Russell was unable to make the catch and Gyorko subsequently hit a solo home run. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell dives into the crowd but is unable to catch a foul ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in St. Louis. Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Say cheese!

Addison Russell and the Chicago Cubs were all smiles after moving within a victory of another division title Monday night.

Russell hit a three-run double in the first inning, then made a food run for a fan in enemy territory while the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-2. Chicago can wrap up the division with a win Tuesday against the Cardinals or a loss by Milwaukee against Cincinnati.

Russell helped the Cubs get to starter Luke Weaver (7-2) early, then made some friends out of rival fans. After diving into the stands chasing a foul ball down the third-base line and spilling a man's tray of chips, Russell emerged from the dugout a few innings later with a plate of nachos and delivered it to the fan. Russell stopped to take a selfie before heading back to play shortstop.

"That was pretty entertaining," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.

Someone brought a plate of nachos to the dugout a little later, and Russell decided to make the delivery.

"Normally I don't do that," Russell said with a laugh. "But being the case of me being nachoed all over, even on my cleats, I thought 'What, why not?' A once-in-a-lifetime experience. He had a great night at the ballgame.

"You don't want to get in front of a man and his nachos," he added.

If a player brings you nachos, they automatically become your new favorite player. #ThatsCub pic.twitter.com/1csmSdjoFL — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 26, 2017

The loss eliminated St. Louis from NL Central contention and dimmed the Cardinals' wild-card hopes. Colorado entered Monday leading Milwaukee by two games and St. Louis by 2 1/2. The Brewers were idle Monday, and Miami played at Colorado.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was taken out of the game in the seventh inning after he took two foul balls off his catcher's mask. Carson Kelly took over for Molina. St. Louis announced he is in concussion protocol.

"I haven't heard from the medical team yet and I don't know what's going on," St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. "Obviously, the first one gave us some concern. After checking him, he said everything was OK and he was ready to go and he just needed a second.

"Unfortunately, the second one got him a little bit better and at that point, there was not going to be a conversation. We needed to get him out."

Jon Lester (12-8) pitched six innings, allowing five hits and a run for the Cubs. Chicago is 11-2 in its last 13 games and 19-8 in its last 27.

Lester brought an 8.22 ERA over his last five starts, allowing seven earned runs in two of those outings.

"Much better game tonight," Lester said. "I felt better."

Javier Baez hit a three-run homer in the third inning, but left the game shortly after fouling a pitch off his left leg in the eighth inning. Not until after hitting a single, though. Maddon thought Baez might be able to play Tuesday.

Kris Bryant hit a homer and added two singles for Chicago.

Weaver gave up eight runs over three innings. Chicago stopped his streak of winning seven consecutive starts, the longest by any Cardinals rookie since Ted Wilks in 1944.

With two outs in the first, Russell hit a double to right, scoring Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist. Jason Heyward followed Russell with a run-scoring double.

Bryant hit his 29th homer of the season in the second with two outs for a 5-0 Cubs lead.

Jedd Gyorko got a run back for the Cardinals in the second with a one-out home run, the first of his three hits, into left field to cut the lead to 5-1.

Baez hit his first homer since Sept. 13 with two outs, driving in Zobrist and Heyward in the third, giving Chicago an 8-1 advantage.

St. Louis rookie Luke Voit hit a pinch-hit home run in the seventh.

The Cubs added two runs in the eighth to complete the scoring.