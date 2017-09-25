This week's boys soccer Top 20

Boys soccer
1. Libertyville (8-0-1) Wildcats host NSC rival Mundelein Tuesday
2. Naperville North (12-1-1) Huskies are a shutout machine
3. Naperville Central (9-4-0) Redhawks rebounded well from loss
4. Dundee-Crown (11-0-2) FVC showdown with Prairie Ridge Tuesday
5. St. Charles North (9-1-2) Showdown champion ends a wild week
6. Barrington (13-3-0) Broncos atop the MSL table
7. Wheeling (11-2-1) Soto, Pietrowski are first-rate defenders
8. York (7-4-0) 20 goals in last four games
9. Elgin (10-2-2) Maroons played St. Charles North to wire
10. Wheaton Academy (9-4-0) Undefeated in Metro Suburban Conference
11. Fenton (9-4-0) Bison continue to play well
12. Lake Park (7-4-2) Glodz has been very good
13. Leyden (10-1-1) Defense has been air tight lately
14. Buffalo Grove (12-4-0) Eight straight wins for the Bison
15. Carmel (8-2-0) 8-game win streak snapped by Benet
16. Round Lake (9-2-1) Will visit Morton on Friday
17. Mundelein (7-4-1) Having a good season
18. Jacobs (8-4-1) Walsh is a serious playmaker
19. Glenbard West (7-3-0) Meza is the man
20. Palatine (7-4-1) GK Bank saves the day