This week's boys soccer Top 20

Boys soccer

Team Comment

1. Libertyville (8-0-1) Wildcats host NSC rival Mundelein Tuesday

2. Naperville North (12-1-1) Huskies are a shutout machine

3. Naperville Central (9-4-0) Redhawks rebounded well from loss

4. Dundee-Crown (11-0-2) FVC showdown with Prairie Ridge Tuesday

5. St. Charles North (9-1-2) Showdown champion ends a wild week

6. Barrington (13-3-0) Broncos atop the MSL table

7. Wheeling (11-2-1) Soto, Pietrowski are first-rate defenders

8. York (7-4-0) 20 goals in last four games

9. Elgin (10-2-2) Maroons played St. Charles North to wire

10. Wheaton Academy (9-4-0) Undefeated in Metro Suburban Conference

11. Fenton (9-4-0) Bison continue to play well

12. Lake Park (7-4-2) Glodz has been very good

13. Leyden (10-1-1) Defense has been air tight lately

14. Buffalo Grove (12-4-0) Eight straight wins for the Bison

15. Carmel (8-2-0) 8-game win streak snapped by Benet

16. Round Lake (9-2-1) Will visit Morton on Friday

17. Mundelein (7-4-1) Having a good season

18. Jacobs (8-4-1) Walsh is a serious playmaker

19. Glenbard West (7-3-0) Meza is the man

20. Palatine (7-4-1) GK Bank saves the day