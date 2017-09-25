Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/25/2017 4:54 PM

Girls volleyball / Top 20

Girls volleyball

Team Comment

1. Benet (15-2) Suffered 3-set loss at home to Wheaton N.

2. St. Charles North (15-3) Fights past Naperville C. in 3

3. Lakes (14-0) Eagles in control in NLCC

4. Downers Grove N. (15-5) Won 11 of 13 in claiming Warrior Blast title

5. Naperville N. (15-2) Bounced back after loss to Metea

6. St. Francis (12-4) Showdown with Montini on Wednesday

7. Schaumburg (8-4) Big one at Fremd Thursday

8. St. Charles East (12-2) Busy week includes Asics Challenge

9. Hersey (13-4) Soph Kaburov force at net

10. Fremd (11-6) Sarah Straup motors attack

11. Huntley (8-1) Suffers 1st loss to Crystal Lake C.

12. Barrington (12-7) 1 match out in MSL West

13. St. Viator (21-4) Hickey 26 kills vs. Carmel

14. Montini (12-7) Plays Glenbard West, St. Francis this week

15. Wheaton N. (15-6) Clark records 17 kills in win over Benet

16. Kaneland (17-4) Hannula, Fedderly set Knights past Morris

17. Metea Valley (21-6) Dowd all-toutrney at Warrior Blast

18. Stevenson (10-8) Sophie Sorenson's return sparks Patriots

19. Palatine (11-6) Second at Prospect Invite

20. Warren (15-7) Blue Devils cooled off by Lake Zurich

