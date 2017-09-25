Chicago Bears safety Demps' fractured arm could mean injured reserve

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger dives for a first down as Chicago Bears strong safety Quintin Demps closes in to hit him Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Sunday's first victory of the year did not come without more pain for the Bears as 10-year veteran safety Quintin Demps suffered a fractured forearm that could land him on injured reserve.

Adrian Amos, who started 30 games in the previous two years and led the Bears in tackles in 2015 with 108, stepped in for Demps.

Coach John Fox knows no one will feel sorry for the Bears, who have already lost starting linebackers Jerrell Freeman and Nick Kwiatkoski to chest injuries, so he's not going to either.

"Everybody in the league deals with injuries," Fox said. "We're no different in that aspect. You'd like to see that stop at some point. Luckily we got some guys back last week, so we'll evaluate that. But Adrian went in there and played pretty well."

The Bears signed Demps in March to a three-year, $13.5 million contract with $5 million guaranteed. Demps, 32, picked off 15 passes in the past four years and was expected to help the Bears improve after the defense forced an NFL-record-low 11 turnovers in 2016.

The Bears intercepted just 8 passes in each of the past two years, establishing and then tying the franchise record for fewest picks in a season.

