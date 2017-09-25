7 Chicago Blackhawks players on bubble for roster spots

Right wing Jordin Tootoo has 13 years of NHL experience under his belt and brings leadership to any locker room he's a part of. Tootoo is in a battle with six other forwards to earn a spot on the Blackhawks' roster. Associated Press

Left wing Vinnie Hinostroza played 56 games with the Blackhawks last season and another 86 down in Rockford. Hinostroza is one of seven forwards trying to earn a spot on the roster before the regular season starts. Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Less than two weeks.

That's how much time forwards Lance Bouma, Tommy Wingels, John Hayden, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jordin Tootoo, Tomas Jurco and David Kampf have to prove to Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville they deserve a spot on his team.

They are likely fighting for the right to play alongside center Tanner Kero on the fourth line -- a line that could have a few different personalities.

Should it be a typical checking line? Or should it challenge opponents with speed and skill? And how much will a player's contract status factor into the decision?

"Performance will be the first criteria," Quenneville said. "We should have enough pace on that line, we should have enough competitiveness and skill where we still don't want to slow ourselves down knowing we're a pressure team, a possession team, and those guys just add to it.

"Whether (Patrick Kane) plays with those guys at points, that's to be determined."

Here's a look at each player's chance for the 4-5 spots and what they offer the Hawks:

Lance Bouma, 27

Experience: 306 games in six seasons with Flames

Cap hit: $1 million

Shoots: Left

Height, weight: 6-2, 210

The case for: Big-bodied forward scored 16 goals in 2014-15 but managed just 5 in last 105 games in Calgary. With this signing, GM Stan Bowman wanted to establish a checking mentality. Bouma hasn't shown much in camp, so it's fair to wonder if younger, faster players would have more of an impact.

He said it: "I think he's getting better as he's gone along here in camp. He's probably going to play two or three of the (final preseason) games. So we'll have a better read -- and he'll get a better read and be more comfortable with how we play." -- Joel Quenneville

Tommy Wingels, 29

Experience: 373 games in six seasons with Sharks/Senators

Cap hit: $750,000

Shoots: Right

Height, weight: 6-0, 200

The case for: Wingels has shown he can score, racking up 31 goals in San Jose from 2013-15. Like Bouma, he's a gritty, hardworking forward, and he brings 54 games of postseason experience. With a chance play for his hometown team, he's highly motivated.

He said it: "These guys are proven winners, and it's incredibly hard to win in this league. I'm 29 now, and I've learned every year how hard it is to win a championship. This team has done it. This team knows how to do it. So, to join a group like that and have that opportunity, just for me, it was a no-brainer." -- Wingels on why he signed here

John Hayden, 22

Experience: 12 games with Hawks last season; four years at Yale

Cap hit: $925,000

Shoots: Right

Height, weight: 6-3, 210

The case for: Few players have had a better camp than Hayden, a third-round pick in 2013. He moves well for his size, has fantastic instincts and isn't afraid to mix it up when opponents take liberties with his teammates. It would be a shock if he didn't make the team.

He said it: "(Last year) helped me tremendously. … I'm a lot more comfortable understanding that although it's a fast game, you can slow it down and analyze the play a little bit. As you play more games, you start seeing more." -- Hayden

"He's got the attitude you're hoping for a guy who's looking to make a roster spot … and showing he'll do whatever it takes." -- Quenneville

Vinnie Hinostroza, 22

Experience: 56 games with Hawks last season; 86 in Rockford; 2 years at Notre Dame

Cap hit: $717,500

Shoots: Right

Height, weight: 5-9, 180

The case for: Speed demon comes at you with fierce determination and few try harder on the ice. If Quenneville wants to double shift Kane at times, Hinostroza would provide plenty of scoring punch when Hawks need it.

He said it: "(Kane), to me, is one of the greatest players in the world. Being able to skate with him and learn from him every day, not only on the ice but in the gym, has been really special. It's nice to get closer with him this summer because last year coming into the season … I didn't really know the guys too well." -- Hinostroza

Tomas Jurco, 24

Experience: 172 games in four NHL seasons

Cap hit: $800,000

Shoots: Left

Height, weight: 6-1, 203

The case for: GM Stan Bowman gave up a third-round pick last season, which might be enough to keep Jurco around. He has flashed some ability in camp, but is also too easily knocked off the puck and has a tendency to turn it over at the worst times.

He said it: "There's some skill there. We're looking for him to add that element to our team, and more so some pace to his game." -- Quenneville

Jordin Tootoo, 34

Experience: 723 games over 13 NHL seasons

Cap hit: $700,000

Shoots: Right

Height, weight: 5-9, 199

The case for: At 34, Tootoo hasn't lost a step. He's also a locker-room leader that many -- Kane, Jonathan Toews, Patrick Sharp and others -- love to have around to keep opponents from taking free shots at Hawks' stars.

He said it: "He's a great teammate and is fun around the room. He's talking, having a good time. You know what he brings on the ice; energy and just that excitement level -- whether it's in practice or a game -- he's ready to go. A big part (of our team)." -- Brent Seabrook

David Kampf, 22

Experience: 3 years in Czech league

Cap hit: $925,000

Shoots: Right

Height, weight: 6-2, 195

The case for: The Czech product signed a two-year deal and has impressive speed and awareness, but is still raw. He has skated on top line a bit, but likely starts season in Rockford. Don't be shocked if he gets called up at some point, though.