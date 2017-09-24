Steelers plan to stay in locker room for anthem

The Pittsburgh Steelers side of the field is nearly empty during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Steelers and Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Chicago. The Pittsburgh Steelers players did not come out to the field during the anthem.

The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to stay in the locker room during the national anthem prior to today's game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told NFL Network's Stacey Dales.

On Saturday the NFL Players Association and team owners and CEOs responded to President Donald Trump's suggestion that NFL owners should fire players who do not stand for the national anthem.

The Steelers will take part in a unification meeting in the locker room before the game. Tomlin met with the players Saturday, and the team also held a players-only meeting to discuss what they wanted to do.

"We're not going to play politics," Tomlin told CBS. "We're football players, we're football coaches. We're not participating in the anthem today. Not to be disrespectful to the anthem, but to remove ourselves from this circumstance. People shouldn't have to choose.

"If a guy wants to go about his normal business and participate in the anthem, he shouldn't have to be forced to choose sides. If a guy feels the need to do something, he shouldn't be separated from his teammate who chooses not to. So we're not participating today."

In addition to his comments at a rally in Alabama, Trump also tweeted: "If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!"

Meanwhile Bears chairman George McCaskey issued the following statement Sunday morning:

"The Chicago Bears are proud to support our players, coaches and all members of our organization to bring peace and unity together through football. What makes this the greatest country in the world are the liberties it was founded upon and the freedom to express oneself in a respectful and peaceful manner. Through important dialogue with our players and team, this divisive political situation has unified our franchise for the present and the future."

