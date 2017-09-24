Quintana helps Cubs reduce magic number to 2

MILWAUKEE -- Jose Quintana pitched complete-game 3-hit shutout Sunday, and the Chicago Cubs reduced their magic number for clinching the National League Central to 2 with a 5-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.
The Brewers are 5½ games behind the Cubs after losing three of four in the weekend series. The St. Louis Cardinals lost at Pittsburgh Sunday to fall 6 games behind the Cubs.
Scouting reportCubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium
TV: Comcast SportsNet Monday-Wednesday; WGN Thursday
Radio: WSCR 670-AM
Pitching matchups: The Cubs' Jon Lester (11-8) vs. Luke Weaver (7-1) Monday at 7:15 p.m.; Jake Arrieta (14-9) vs. Carlos Martinez (12-11) Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.; John Lackey (11-11) vs. Michael Wacha (12-8) Wednesday at 6:08 p.m.; Kyle Hendricks (7-5) vs. Lance Lynn (11-8) Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
At a glance: The Cubs swept the Cardinals in three games at Wrigley Field in mid-September. The Cardinals are desperately trying to hang on in the NL Central race. They're in contention for the second wild-card spot, as well. Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong, an Antioch product, will get some Rookie of the Year votes. He entered Sunday leading the team in home runs (24). He had a line of .281/.321/.526 with 61 RBI.
Next: Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Friday-Sunday
-- Bruce Miles
The Cardinals will host the Cubs in a four-game series in St. Louis beginning Monday night. The Brewers are off Monday, so the Cubs cannot clinch the division outright until Tuesday at the earliest.
The Cubs opened the scoring in the fourth inning. Jon Jay led off with a single and came home on Kris Bryant's double to left. Ben Zobrist hit a 2-run homer in the seventh, and Anthony Rizzo added a 2-run double in the eighth.