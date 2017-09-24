Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
Quintana helps Cubs reduce magic number to 2

  Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant runs to score off of a two-run RBI-double by Anthony Rizzo during the eighth inning of an baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.

    Associated Press

 
Bruce Miles
 
 

MILWAUKEE -- Jose Quintana pitched complete-game 3-hit shutout Sunday, and the Chicago Cubs reduced their magic number for clinching the National League Central to 2 with a 5-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park.

The Brewers are 5½ games behind the Cubs after losing three of four in the weekend series. The St. Louis Cardinals lost at Pittsburgh Sunday to fall 6 games behind the Cubs.

The Cardinals will host the Cubs in a four-game series in St. Louis beginning Monday night. The Brewers are off Monday, so the Cubs cannot clinch the division outright until Tuesday at the earliest.

The Cubs opened the scoring in the fourth inning. Jon Jay led off with a single and came home on Kris Bryant's double to left. Ben Zobrist hit a 2-run homer in the seventh, and Anthony Rizzo added a 2-run double in the eighth.

