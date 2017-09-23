NHL officials cracking down on penalties

Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville, top center, yells to his team during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Chicago.

If you think NHL officials are starting to look like overeager kindergartners -- raising their hands for anything and everything -- you aren't alone.

The league is cracking down this preseason against two specific types of penalties -- slashing and faceoff violations -- and it's led to a parade to the penalty box.

In the Blackhawks' three preseason games, a whopping 39 penalties were called -- 12 of which were slashes and 2 for faceoff violations. Patrick Sharp, Brandon Saad, Alex DeBrincat, Brent Seabrook, Gustav Forsling, Vinnie Hinostroza (twice) and John Mitchell (since released) have been called for slashing. Two Blue Jackets were given extremely rare faceoff minors Tuesday.

In the 41 games played this week where stats are available, 170 slashes and 27 faceoff violations were called. The Lightning and Hurricanes were hit for 5 slashes in one period Tuesday, 9 total in the game.

"Ultimately you should defend with your feet," said Hawks forward Tommy Wingels. "The stick's a big part, but it's about the stick on the ice, the stick on the puck.

"So while it is an adjustment, you shouldn't be slashing in the first place."

Said Hawks coach Joel Quenneville: "They're going to learn that once you sit in the penalty box, you've got to hold your breath for two minutes. You might reassess that, 'Maybe I'm better keeping my stick on the ice going at the puck (instead of) trying to whack his stick or the hands.' "

In the faceoff circle, players have often tried to gain an advantage by going too close to the dot. First offenders are thrown out, but officials have almost always turned a blind eye to the replacement winger who is also cheating.

Twenty-seven faceoff minors were called last week, with the Devils and Rangers combining for 4 on Wednesday.

"They're obviously being pretty strict as far as feet on the line and keeping your stick on the ice until the ref drops the puck," said Jonathan Toews, who was 13 of 19 on faceoffs in the Hawks' 3-2 loss to Columbus at the United Center on Saturday. "This was my first game to see what it's all about. Tonight they gave us a little more leeway than in previous games. ...

"You've got to try and walk the line between not getting thrown out or taking penalties but also not giving up too much of an edge where you start losing too many draws. You've got to communicate with them and see what they're going to let you do."

Whether the emphasis on slashing and faceoffs continues into the regular season is anyone's guess, but John Shannon of SportsNet said the league sent a memo to officials saying they need to "dial it back a bit."

Because of these infractions, the Hawks only had 76½ minutes of 5-on-5 play in their first two games.

Asked if it's been tough to evaluate players because of this, Quenneville said: "Well, I think that there are two things: You can evaluate them by how quickly they adapt, knowing those penalties will be monitored, so let's be smart about it.

"And (secondly) there is a lot more power play time. Look at both special units, killing more penalties and that's a point of emphasis so that helps us to look at who can do it. You find ways to get something out of it."

Blue Jackets 3, Blackhawks 2:

The Hawks outshot Columbus 54-21 but dropped their first preseason game thanks to a stellar performance by Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo at the United Center on Saturday.

Artem Anisimov scored the Hawks' first goal at 16:50 of the first period by beating Korpisalo with a wrist shot after taking a pass from Patrick Sharp. Jonathan Toews, in his first game action this preseason, scored on the power play to make it 3-2 with 1:21 left in the game.

J.F. Berube made 18 saves for the Hawks, but allowed 3 goals on Columbus' first 11 shots. The last 2 tallies came in a 28-second span in the second period.

The biggest bright spot for the Hawks was the play of the Alex DeBrincat-Nick Schmaltz-Patrick Kane line. The trio continues to show great poise together and had some of the best scoring chances on the night.

Slap shots:

Defenseman Luc Snuggerud will be out about three weeks with an upper-body injury he suffered in Thursday's preseason victory over Detroit. … Forward Kyle Baun and goalie Jeff Glass were assigned to Rockford.