Girls volleyball: Harvest Christian 5th at own tournament

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Harvest Christian Academy went 4-1 Saturday, taking 5th at its own 2nd annual girls volleyball invitational.

The Lions defeated Sycamore, Fenton, Wisconsin Lutheran and Rockton Hononegah, losing only to Trinity in pool play.

Harvest is now 15-8 on the season.

Resurrection won the tournament and DeKalb was second.

Other local finishers included Burlington Central going 3-2 to take seventh, Aurora Christian also was 3-2 in ninth and St. Edward won two of its five matches to take 10th.