Brewers stun Davis and Cubs

MILWAUKEE -- Wade Davis gave up 2 home runs Saturday, including a game-ending 2-run drive by Travis Shaw in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 at Miller Park.
The Cubs had gone ahead 3-2 in the top of the inning with Jon Jay's RBI single.
Kris Bryant hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning for the Cubs to give them a 2-1 lead. However, Orlando Arcia tied the game in the bottom of the ninth when he led off with a home run down the left-field line off Cubs closer Wade Davis, who had been perfect in his first 32 save chances of the season.
The game was tied at 1-1 in the eighth when Ian Happ led off with a double. Jason Heyward walked, and Jay sacrificed the runners ahead with a bunt. Bryant flied out to center, scoring Happ.
Kyle Hendricks started for the Cubs and turned in his eighth straight quality start, working 6 innings and giving up 8 hits and 1 run.
The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Eric Thames. The Cubs tied the score in the second on a run-scoring single by Happ.
