Brewers stun Davis and Cubs

Chicago Cubs' Justin Wilson (37) gets a warm reception as he leaves the game during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Brewers, however, rallied in the 10th for a 4-3 victory. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ races home to score a run on Kris Bryant's sacrifice fly out during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Brewers, however, rallied in the 10th for a 4-3 victory. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant hits a sacrifice fly out to score a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Brewers, however, rallied in the 10th for a 4-3 victory. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8) reacts after Travis Shaw hit a two-run game-winning home run against the Cubs closer Wade Davis in the 10th inning Saturday in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 4-3, ending a 32-game save streak by Davis (71), who heads to the clubhouse. Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers' Travis Shaw, center, is congratulated by teammates after a two-run game winning home run against the Chicago Cubs in the 10th inning Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 4-3 in 10 innings. Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- Wade Davis gave up 2 home runs Saturday, including a game-ending 2-run drive by Travis Shaw in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 at Miller Park.

The Cubs had gone ahead 3-2 in the top of the inning with Jon Jay's RBI single.

Kris Bryant hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning for the Cubs to give them a 2-1 lead. However, Orlando Arcia tied the game in the bottom of the ninth when he led off with a home run down the left-field line off Cubs closer Wade Davis, who had been perfect in his first 32 save chances of the season.

The game was tied at 1-1 in the eighth when Ian Happ led off with a double. Jason Heyward walked, and Jay sacrificed the runners ahead with a bunt. Bryant flied out to center, scoring Happ.

Kyle Hendricks started for the Cubs and turned in his eighth straight quality start, working 6 innings and giving up 8 hits and 1 run.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Eric Thames. The Cubs tied the score in the second on a run-scoring single by Happ.

