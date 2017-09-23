Boys soccer: Bartlett notches first win

The Bartlett boys soccer team finally nixed its 12-game winless streak at the Hampshire tourney, as the Hawks (2-9-3) defeated Antioch 5-2 and Woodstock North 2-0. Sergio Navarette scored twice while Carlos Alfaro, Omar Chavez and Kamil Jarzabek each had 1 goal and 1 assist against Antioch. Assists went to Brandon Palid and Hernan Garcia. Against Woodstock North, Chavez and Oscar Soto chipped in goals while Garcia dished out 1 assist.

17-0: The St. Edward boys soccer team got through its gauntlet of a schedule this weekend by defeating Rockford Christian 2-0 in its third win in as many days to improve on its unblemished record. AJ Franklin converted a PK while Will Gaston had an unassisted goal. Keeper Evan Sajtar earned a shutout with 2 saves. Now comes the LUNGevity Bracket championship against Lincoln-Way Central today at 10 a.m. at Triton College in River Grove.

Geneva 6, DeKalb 0: After losing 2 straight matches, the Vikings (7-3-1) got back in the win column with a nonconference win and a flurry of scorers. Eric Andrerson, Jack Cottrell, Colin Fromm, Francis Ignacio, Sean Geismann and Myles Birkhead all found the back of the net.

Elgin 5, Rockford East 2: The Maroons bounced back from a tough loss to St. Charles North on Thursday with a commanding win at Memorial Field to improve to 10-2-2 overall. Juan Padilla led Elgin with 2 goals while Ola Ajayi had 1 goal and 1 assist each. Luisrey Ramos supplied 1 goal while Pablo Perez had 1 assist. Goalkeeper Martin Jimenez collected 6 saves.

Jacobs 4, Evanston 4: The Golden Eagles (8-4-1) salvaged a tie in this nonconference bout after trailing 3-1 at the half. Noah Melick rallied the troops with 2 second half goals. Gabe Swarthout also added a goal in the final 40 minutes. Colin Walsh led the way with 1 goal and 2 assists and both Dan Buirge and Noah Perrone added assists. In goal, Preston Krahl (4 saves) and Anthony Riportella (3 saves) split time.