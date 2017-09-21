Girls volleyball: Hampshire, St. Charles North each win

Maggie Seagren had 8 kills and Riley Seagren added 6 kills Thursday night to lead the Hampshire girls volleyball team to a 24-26, 25-23, 25-14 Fox Valley Conference win over Dundee-Crown.

Lucy Magnussen added 4 kills for the Whip-Purs (6-9, 2-7) while Sophie Holts had 17 assists and Abby Dedina 10 digs.

Irene Martin had 8 kills and 11 digs for D-C (4-10, 1-8). Jenna Thelen added 5 kills, Zoe Sitarz had 10 digs and Claire Muhvic added 11 assists and 7 digs for the Chargers.

St. Charles North d. Naperville Central: In nonconference action, Katie Lanz and Gigi Crescendo each had 8 kills to lead the North Stars (15-3) to a 25-21, 20-25, 25-18 win. Abby Graham and Amanda Parker added 4 kills each for SCN while Lanz had 11 assists and Lauren Caprini 14 digs.

Westminster Christian d. Mooseheart: Sophie Kovachevich (9 digs), Grace Bickford (5 kills, 5 aces), Sophia Hopkins (17 assists, 3 kills, 2 aces) and Elise VanNoord (6 kills, 1 block, 1 ace) led Westminster (8-8, 2-4) to a 25-20, 25-21 Northeastern Athletic Conference win.