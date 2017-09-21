Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 9/21/2017 10:00 PM

Girls volleyball: Hampshire, St. Charles North each win

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Maggie Seagren had 8 kills and Riley Seagren added 6 kills Thursday night to lead the Hampshire girls volleyball team to a 24-26, 25-23, 25-14 Fox Valley Conference win over Dundee-Crown.

Lucy Magnussen added 4 kills for the Whip-Purs (6-9, 2-7) while Sophie Holts had 17 assists and Abby Dedina 10 digs.

Irene Martin had 8 kills and 11 digs for D-C (4-10, 1-8). Jenna Thelen added 5 kills, Zoe Sitarz had 10 digs and Claire Muhvic added 11 assists and 7 digs for the Chargers.

St. Charles North d. Naperville Central: In nonconference action, Katie Lanz and Gigi Crescendo each had 8 kills to lead the North Stars (15-3) to a 25-21, 20-25, 25-18 win. Abby Graham and Amanda Parker added 4 kills each for SCN while Lanz had 11 assists and Lauren Caprini 14 digs.

Westminster Christian d. Mooseheart: Sophie Kovachevich (9 digs), Grace Bickford (5 kills, 5 aces), Sophia Hopkins (17 assists, 3 kills, 2 aces) and Elise VanNoord (6 kills, 1 block, 1 ace) led Westminster (8-8, 2-4) to a 25-20, 25-21 Northeastern Athletic Conference win.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account