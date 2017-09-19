Girls volleyball: Schaumburg improves to 4-0

hello

Schaumburg's girls volleyball team remained perfect in the Mid-Suburban West with a 25-9, 25-7 victory over visiting Conant on Tuesday night.

The Saxons (8-4, 4-0) were led on attack by Morgan Sterrett (10 kills), Maia Gibbs (5) Dana Kiszkowski (3), Natalie Asa (3) and Ari Doroskin (1). Michelle Candotti handed out 16 assist and served 2 aces against the visiting Cougars (5-5, 1-3).

Barrington d. Hoffman Estates: Bailey Madrzyk (8 kills) and Andi Capel (7) led visiting Barrington (10-4, 3-1) in the 25-19, 25-13 MSL West triumph. Tara Kozak had 8 assists for the Fillies while Suzanna Andrade De Oliveria had 19 digs.

Patricia Wadas led Hoffman (0-10, 0-4) with 5 kills. Kathleen Gueco handed out 5 assists and Ashley Polandd had 9 digs.

Hersey d Rolling Meadows: Katie Kaburov and Amy Morgan each put down 6 kills as the visiting Huskies improved to 13-4 and 4-0 in the MSL East with a 25-16, 25-16 victory. Emma Strowzewski (10 assists) and Alessia Olhava (8) shared the setting duties while Molly Twohig had 16 digs and Juliette Vandenherik recorded 3 blocks.

Senior Natalie Anderson had 4 kills for the Mustangs (10-13, 2-2), who received 11 digs from Macie Robinson. Eleanor Errico had 2 blocks.

Prospect d. Buffalo Grove: Grace Cacini (11 kills), Colleen Palczysnki (6), Emma Cogan (6 kills), Elizabeth Abraham (5) and Meghan Meredith (5) led the attack for host Prospect (4-9, 3-1) in a 25-17, 21-25, 25-17 MSL East triumph.

Gianna Russo (15 assists) and Sarah Skaggs (13) set the attack while Valerie Thomas collected 24 digs. Sloane Petlak led the Knights with 3 blocks.

Nicole Langer (8 kills), Claire Ferriss (8), Lauren Horvath (8) and Mary Nowlan (6) set the attack for the Bison (8-5, 2-2). Maggie Streckert (24 assists) set the attack and Ferriss had 16 digs.

Wheeling d. Elk Grove: Host Wheeling (12-10, 1-3) rallied to win the MSL East match 21-25, 25-20, 25-24 as Kamila Staniszewski (9 kills), Rugile Jaciunas (9) and Jessica Jankowski (5 kills) led the Wildcats' offense. Janowski also had 31 assists while Jazmyn Veloso served 3 aces and had 18 digs.

EG (2-16, 0-4) was paced on attack by junior Holly Olson (9 kills), Rachel Kandefer (4) and Emma Slattery (4) as Lauren Bongiovani (8 assists) and Jalyssa Mercado (7) set the attack.

Addison Trail d. Leyden: Addison Trail posted a 25-22, 27-25 win over the host Eagles, who were led by Kim Silva (5 kills) and Destiny Corral (4).

St. Viator d. Carmel: Caroline Hickey put down 26 kills to help lead the visiting Lions (20-4, 2-1) to a 28-26, 19-25, 25-22 ESCC triumph. Kendall Claffey added 9 kills and Kate Nottoli 5 as Michaela Mueller handed out 47 assists. Carrie Leazer collected 32 digs.

Harper d. Madison: Breanna Cullen (12 kills), Sarah Udoni (11), Marielle Lugo (8) and Ellie Burzlaff (9) led Harper in a 25-16, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22 triumph that lifted the Hawks' record to 15-3 and 4-0.

Emily Huprich handed out 44 assists and Karolina Sas had 14 digs and served 23-of-23 with 2 aces.