Girls golf: Lake County roundup

Girls golf

Stevenson d. Warren: At Bittersweet Golf Club, the visiting Patriots shot a 162 to defeat the Blue Devils (189).

The Patriots were led by Joyce Bai's 39, Kelly Dong's 40, Julia Yoo's 40 and Olivia Stomberg's 43.

Warren's Chloe Morrissey was the medalist with a 2-over-par 38.

Carmel d. Joliet Catholic: At Woodruff Golf Course in Joliet, freshman Maria Stephens earned medalist honors with a 45, as the Corsairs (195) defeated the Hilltoppers (234) in East Suburban Catholic Conference action.

Victoria Giambrone added a 47 for Carmel.

Lake Zurich d. Mundelein: At Countryside, freshman Bryana Hogan was the medalist with a 4-over-par 39, as the visiting Bears (183) beat the host Mustangs (264) in North Suburban action.