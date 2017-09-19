Doug Collins joins Chicago Bulls as senior advisor

Doug Collins, who coached the Bulls, Pistons, Wizards and 76ers, is rejoining the Chicago Bulls as a senior advisor to assist the coaching staff and front office. Associated Press/2013 file

Doug Collins has been close to returning to the Bulls a couple of times.

John Paxson wanted to hire Collins to be an assistant coach on Bill Cartwright's staff, but not everyone was comfortable with the arrangement and it didn't happen.

In 2008, Collins was interested in becoming head coach of the Bulls. Paxson was willing, but chairman Jerry Reinsdorf decided against it, claiming he didn't want to spoil his friendship with Collins. The Bulls hired Vinny Del Negro instead.

Now Collins has returned to the fold after being hired as a senior advisor on Tuesday. The Bulls say he will serve as an expert resource for the coaching staff and front office.

"Doug will be great in this capacity for our organization," Reinsdorf said in a statement. "The position of 'senior advisor' has proven to work well around the NBA in recent years, and I am confident the same will hold true with the Bulls. The fact that our relationship goes back more than 30 years certainly helps, but he is especially qualified to assist our leadership in rebuilding the Bulls."

Bulls general manager Jerry Krause gave Collins his first NBA coaching job in 1986. Collins served as head coach of the Bulls for three seasons, reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 1989, before he was surprisingly let go and replaced by Phil Jackson.

Since then, Collins logged eight more seasons as an NBA head coach with Detroit, Washington and Philadelphia, in between stints as a broadcaster. He most recently coached the Sixers in 2012-13.

"People who know me know the respect that I have for Jerry, Michael (Reinsdorf), and the Chicago Bulls organization," Collins said in a statement released by the Bulls. "I am looking forward to getting started and helping everyone. To be able to stay involved in the NBA and work with John, Gar (Forman), Fred (Hoiberg) and their respective staffs, while not having to leave my family and continuing to live in one of the greatest cities in the world -- the fit couldn't be any better for me."

Collins, 66, is a native of downstate Benton, Ill. His son Chris is heading into his fifth season as head coach at Northwestern.

"His enthusiasm and expertise make this a great fit for the Bulls," Paxson said in a statement. "As an advisor, he will regularly contribute observations, insights and suggestions, and he will be part of conversations throughout this building. I know from talking to Doug he is excited to join us at this time, and we look forward to tapping into his experience."

The Bulls embarked on a rebuilding project this summer by trading all-star Jimmy Butler to Minnesota. The expectations for the coming season are low, with the goal of landing a high draft pick next year.

