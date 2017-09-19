Boys golf: Nuxoll's 38 leads Lakes past Grayslake North

Senior Adam Nuxoll fired a 38 to earn medalist honors and lead Lakes (167) to a narrow win over host Grayslake North (169) in Northern Lake County Conference boys golf action at Renwood Golf Course on Tuesday.

Lakes also received a 42 from Brad Bies, 43 from Logan McCann and 44 from Jack Petruccione.

Dylan Rowder paced Grayslake North with a 39, and Chris Ambrose carded a 41.

Mundelein d. Lake Zurich: At Steeple Chase Golf Course, Colin Wade's 36 paced the host Mustangs (152), who had three players break 40 in their North Suburban win over the Bears (159).

Josh Peterson added a 37 for Mundelein, which also got a 39 from Tanner Anderson and a 40 from Trevor Neumaier.

Lake Zurich's Alec Rosenbaum also shot a 36 to tie Wade for medalist honors.

Grayslake Central d. Grant: At Antioch Golf Club, the visiting Rams (157) had three players break 40 in their Northern Lake County victory over the Bulldogs (166).

Grayslake Central's Alec Novak and Michael Sisk each fired a 38 to tie for medalist honors, while Zachary Wichlin added a 39. Gianni Lucchesi and Brendan Kick each had a 42 for the Rams.

Grant got a 38 from Ben Truss.