Scaccia's super start lifts Bradley

Cousins Josh Kern, left, and Margherite Pettenuzzo recently played Mt. Prospect Golf Club for their Prospect High School teams on the same day. Submitted photo

When the curtain raised on Ally Scaccia's final fall golf season at Bradley, the Prospect graduate put on quite a show.

She ran away with medalist honors at the season-opening Redbird Invitational in Normal by 5 strokes and helped her Bradley women's golf team to a second-place finish behind Northern Illinois at the par-72 Weibring Golf Club.

Scaccia took home medalist honors for the second time in her last three collegiate tournaments, following one-under 71's on the opening day with a one-over 73 to finish at one-under 215.

Scaccia became the seventh player in school history to win at least two individual titles during their career, She fired the second-lowest 54-hole score (215) of her career and tied for the fifth-best score in program history.

In addition, she moved into fourth in Bradley history with the 72nd career sub-80 round as a Brave and is now one of nine individuals in school history with 10 career top-10 finishes. ﻿

Derril Kipp ceremony

Late Hall of Fame coach Derril Kipp will be inducted into the Maine West Coaches Hall of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 5:40 p.m. during warm-ups for the 6 p.m. football game vs. Maine East.

Kipp led Maine West's girls basketball program for 35 years and logged 788 wins with the Warriors, third-most by any coach at one school. His 1987-88 team won the Class AA state championship, posting one of the few undefeated seasons (35-0) in high school girls basketball history.

West coast Walsh

Illinois State senior Kiley Walsh enters her final high school season after quite a summer experience.

The Prospect graduate had the opportunity to play in the USGA Women's Amateur in San Diego.

"The experience was unparalleled to any other golf tournament I have ever played," Walsh said. "The USGA hosted an incredibly elite championship that I felt honored to be a part of. This championship redefined my standards of a difficult course and a difficult field, but it only encouraged me to continue improving my game to compete with the best."

Walsh began her final season in Normal by posting a top-five individual finish at the Redbird Invitational on the par-72, 6,035-yard Weibring Golf Club. Walsh finished her final round with a 2-over-par 74 (40-34), including a 2-under-par 34 on the back nine, and the tournament with a 6-over-par 222 (72-76-74).

Cousins on course

In quite a rarity, cousins and Prospect seniors Margherite Pettenuzzo and Josh Kern, both played meets on their home course last week.

Margherite played the front nine for Jim Hamann's girls golf team while Josh competed for Tom Martindale's boys team on the back nine.

Marguerite shot a 3-over par 38 and Josh carded a season-best 4-over par 39.

The cousins are five months apart in age, reside 13 houses apart and have attended the same school for 14 years, including preschool and day care.

Who knows, maybe they'll be at the same college next fall.

Football

Augustana safety John Asquini (Buffalo Grove) leads the Vikings in solo tackles with 14 and senior defensive end Grant Burke (Hersey) has a team-best 4 tackles for loss.

Women's volleyball

Concordia-Chicago freshman Julia Spitelli (Schaumburg) recorded 10 kills by the halfway point of the match against North Park and finished with a team-high 17 kills in the 23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 triumph.

Concordia is off to its best start since 1993, sitting at 7-2.

Men's soccer

North Central sophomore forward Alexis Flores (Schaumburg) and Carthage senior defender Jamie Tausend (Barrington) were selected men's soccer players of the week in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Flores scored a pair of goals in the Cardinals' 3-2 overtime win at Grinnell. His first goal came in the 49th minute off an assist from Ryan O'Deen. Flores tallied the game winner in the 94th minute, again off an assist from O'Deen, as the Cardinals improved to 2-2-0.

Tausend scored an assist on a Freddie Martinez goal during a 4-1 win over Kalamazoo, Carthage held the Hornets to just five shots (three on goal). During a 2-1 win over Hope on Sept. 8, the Flying Dutchmen were also held to five shots (two on goal).

• Lewis freshman forward Konrad Malinowski (Wheeling) scored the first goal of the Flyers' in their 2-1 overtime victory over Missouri S&T in a Great Lakes Valley Conference match-up at Lewis Stadium

Lewis improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in GLVC.

• Augustana sophomore Jeremy Klaber (Stevenson) recorded 5 saves in the Vikings' 2-1 loss to visiting Knox.

Women's soccer

• Augustana's Abby Wendell (Hersey) recorded her first assist of the year when the Vikings (2-3) fell 3-2 to Wisconsin Lacrosse in the second overtime. Wendell's free kick resulted in a goal by Anna Frank.

Elk Grove girls feeder

Tryouts for the Elk Grove feeder girls basketball team will be Wednesday, Oct. 11 and Thursday, Oct. 12 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Elk Grove High School gymnasium.

Eligible players include girls grades from fifth to eighth grade who will attend Elk Grove High School.

You must bring a completed registration form & liability waiver form, which is available online at https://sites.google.com/a/d214.org/eghs-girls-basketball/

If you have any questions, contact Jennifer Guth at Jennifer guth@d214.org.

The program is also looking for volunteer parent coaches. Email coach Jen Guth if interested in giving you time to the Lady Grens' program.

Prospect Junior Knights

Prospect Junior Knights Feeder Basketball will be hosting tryouts for both the girls (Oct. 15 and Oct. 22) and boys (Oct. 14 and Oct. 15) programs. Students residing within the Prospect High School boundary area are eligible to participate. The boys program will offer teams for sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

The girl's program will offer teams for fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

For specific dates and times, as well as more specific information on the programs, visit the website www.juniorknights.com

St. Viator boys feeder

The St. Viator boys basketball feeder tryouts are on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1. Interested families can reach Joe Rooney at 630-202-0302 or at LITERAL121@juno.com. Information can be found on the Saint Viator website.

• Email Sports Notes items to jleusch@dailyherald.com.