Looking ahead at Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays

hello

Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field

TV: Comcast SportsNet Tuesday; WGN Wednesday

Radio: WSCR 670-AM

Pitching matchups: The Cubs' Mike Montgomery (6-8) vs. Chris Archer (9-10) Tuesday; Jon Lester (11-7) vs. Blake Snell (3-6) Wednesday. Both games 6:10 p.m.

At a glance: The teams split two games at Wrigley Field in July. The Rays pitch well. They entered Monday fourth in the American League in ERA (4.00). But they rank at or near the bottom in key offensive categories. Logan Morrison has 36 homers and 82 RBI. Corey Dickerson has a line of .279/.324/.493 with 26 homers and 60 RBI. This is the Cubs' final road trip of the season, and it covers 10 games in three cities. First baseman Anthony Rizzo has his on-base percentage up to 400.

Next: Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park, Thursday-Sunday

-- Bruce Miles